Meet The 2026 UCF Knights: Countdown To Kickoff - No. 96 Anthony Coaxum

Welcome to UCF Knights on SI's countdown to kickoff!

In this series, we are going to introduce you to every single player on the 2026 UCF football roster so that you can know what to expect from them or even pinpoint the ones you want to follow throughout the coming season. We are going to go through the Knights' roster in reverse jersey-number order, with the day each player's entry is published corresponding to the number of days remaining until UCF's season-opener on Sep. 3 at 7 p.m. against Bethune-Cookman.

So, with 96 days to go, let's meet UCF defensive end Anthony Coaxum:

1. Who is Anthony Coaxum?

Feels great to be a knight 🟡⚫️ pic.twitter.com/dzh32wFAjB — AnthonyCoaxum (@anthony1k2) July 29, 2025

Position: Defensive End

Class: Fifth Year

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4 / 270 pounds

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Fun Fact: Coaxum is the only player on the UCF roster who is listed as a defensive end.

2. What did he do last season?

All or nothing, thank you Heavenly Father for all the blessings that I have received. I am more than grateful for the upcoming blessings I will receive 🙏🏾❤️#goknights #chargeon pic.twitter.com/6WYO3vxcHj — AnthonyCoaxum (@anthony1k2) December 27, 2025

After four seasons bouncing around Division II schools and one NAIA school, Coaxum walked on to UCF's squad last season. He did not see the field, but he did work with the scout team and earned two "Scout Team Players of the Week" honors from the Knights, according to an X post by Coaxum.

3. What role is he going to have in 2026?

Given his role on the scout team last season and background as a Division 2 player, Coaxum is not likely to get regular playing time during the 2026 season. Considering his pair of nominations as a Scout Team Player of the Week, he is likely going to be a presence on the bench and in practice for his teammates, especially with the defensive line.

However, given that this is his fifth year and likely his final season of college football, he could get the opportunity to take the field for a Division 1 football team for the first time late in the Knights' season-opener against Bethune-Cookman, should they build a large enough lead by the fourth quarter. This would not be the first time UCF's defensive line has done something like this, since redshirt senior EDGE Josh Dorsainvil made his only appearance of last season against North Carolina A&T and recorded a single tackle.

Stay tuned for more from our countdown to kickoff from now until kickoff!

Catch up on the rest of the list below:

No. 97 Josh Schell and Mason Denaberg

No. 98 Alhassan Iddrissu

No. 99 Thomas Collins