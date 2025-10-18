Three Key Takeaways From UCF's First Big 12 Win
The UCF Knights commemorated their homecoming game by demolishing West Virginia Saturday afternoon, 45-13, picking up their first win in October since 2022.
The win also marks UCF's first win against the Mountaineers after going winless in its first four meetings.
Here are three key takeaways from the Knights' first Big 12 conference win of the season:
1. The Knights Can Be A Problem On The Pass Rush
The UCF pass rush had a game to remember on Saturday, getting seven sacks for 35 lost yards. It marks the first time the Knights got five or more sacks in a single game since the Peach Bowl on New Year's Day 2018, the final game of coach Scott Frost's first stint at UCF.
Linebacker Cole Kozlowski was one such defender to get involved in the sack party, accounting for one of his 11 tackles of the day, leading the team. Defensive end Malachi Lawrence was the only Knight to get multiple sacks, with his pair accounting for half of his four tackles on the day.
The Alex Grinch-led unit did not just need to make contact to affect West Virginia's passing attack. It recorded just as many pass break-ups as it did sacks, with seven, limiting the Mountaineers to just 23 passing yards in the first half and 79 yards overall.
Defensive end Nyjalik Kelly was the only Knights defender to record both a sack and a pass breakup. His sack resulted in a fumble from West Virginia quarterback Khalil Wilkins, which linebacker Keli Lawson returned for the touchdown to put UCF ahead by three scores, effectively putting the nail in the coffin on the Mountaineers' chances.
2. UCF's Air Superiority Gave it it's Big Lead
The game was well in hand for the Knights early in the third quarter following the Knights' scoop-and-score. Though it was just the second of a pair of touchdowns during the early second half, coming off the heels of a 12-yard Jaden Nixon touchdown run.
To that point in the game, UCF leaned on its passing attack, converting on big plays that helped it get its big lead. Quarterback Tayven Jackson connected with wide receiver Chris Domercant twice on fourth down to score a pair of touchdowns in the Knights' opening two drives. Jackson even connected on three passes for double-digit yards on that very drive, a 92-yard one, that Nixon rushed into the end zone for a touchdown.
To that point, UCF tallied 252 passing yards, compared to just 85 rushing yards, with receivers like Domercant and Duane Thomas Jr. leading the way in targets, though other receivers got their opportunities. In particular, freshman Caleb Rollerson, playing in just his third-ever collegiate game, caught his only two targets of the day for 59 yards, sitting only behind Domercant on the day.
3. A Potential Look at the Future
Freshman quarterback Davi Belfort got the opportunity to take some snaps under center during the fourth quarter, and he took advantage of getting some reps against a Big 12 defense.
The Brazilian native completed two of his three passes for 35 yards and ran five times for 30 yards and his first collegiate touchdown.
-
The Knights go into their second bye week above .500 at 4-3 (1-3 Big 12). Their next matchup sees them hit the road to take on Baylor on Nov. 1.
