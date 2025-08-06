Four-Star Guard From DC Area Has UCF In Top 10
The UCF Knights men's basketball team is among the Top 10 for a guard hailing from coach Johnny Dawkins' old stomping grounds, according to On3's Joe Tipton.
Anthony "Ant" Brown Jr., a 6-foot-1-inch point guard from the Washington D.C. metro area, or DMV, narrowed down his destination possibilities to 10 schools on Friday. Vying for his commitment alongside the Knights are Maryland, Mississippi State, Villanova, Tennessee, Memphis, Texas Tech, VCU, Oklahoma State and Vanderbilt. He is slated to visit UCF on Sep. 13, the first of his seven scheduled visits as of Tuesday.
247Sports rates him as a four-star and the No. 14 point guard of the class of 2026. Its Director of Scouting, Adam Finkelstein, said he is "a scoring threat at all three levels who has deep shooting range when his feet are under him, can make pull-ups, and tough lay-ups at the rim with both hands." He also described Brown as physical and competitive defensively.
Brown's attention from power basketball programs comes off the heels of a "breakout" campaign in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League this season, Finkelstein said. In 15 games and over 400 minutes on the court, Brown averaged 18.9 points, 4.7 assists and 3.5 rebounds. He went 55/66 from the charity stripe, shot 29 percent from the three and shot 40.7 percent overall.
“A year ago I was going to quit basketball,” Brown said to MADE Hoops. “And I feel like now, it puts a smile on my face just knowing that a lot of college coaches are seeing my potential that nobody saw in me two years ago. Everybody thought I was undersized, unathletic - I couldn’t do this, I couldn't do that. So I mean, now college coaches are really starting to see that I really can play with the best.”
Both Brown and Dawkins share roots in the DMV area. Dawkins was born and played high school basketball in Washington, D.C., before his career at Duke. He was inducted into the Washington D.C Sports Hall of Fame on Sunday.
Brown will be taking his currently scheduled visits between Sep. 13 and Nov. 7. He said the next time he announces something will be his commitment.
“I haven’t really decided [the timeline], but the conversation has come up with my parents," Brown said to MADE Hoops. "We really haven’t come to a conclusion, but once it comes to a conclusion, I think I’ll announce it.”
