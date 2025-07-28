Two UCF Knights Transitioning From Basketball To Football
A pair of former college basketball players are suiting up with the UCF Knights football team this season.
Dallan "Deebo" Coleman, a guard turned tight end, was a regular starter for the UCF men's basketball team, starting in 30 of the 37 games he played. He averaged 5.3 points per game, with most of his shots coming from three-point range, and 4.2 rebounds per game. He also shot 72.7 percent from the free-throw line and recorded 41 steals.
Dominick Campbell, a forward who averaged 7.4 points per game during his two seasons at Howard despite injury, was listed as an offensive lineman on UCF's first fall practice roster sheet.
During UCF Coaches Media Day on Sunday, Steve Cooper, UCF's offensive coordinator and tight ends coach, said he is excited about what Coleman and Campbell can do, but there is "a lot of growth that will take place early on" that will determine their roles on the team.
"It's really hard to know for sure, because until you put the pads on and you go out there and actually play real football, it's hard to say," Cooper said. "I've been in those experiences before where you have a guy come off the basketball court, and it's gone both ways for me to be honest."
Cooper is no stranger to turning basketball players into tight ends. During the 2010 season at Portland State, he worked with four-year forward Julius Thomas, who was selected All-Big Sky First Team in his lone season of college football, picked in the fourth round of the 2011 NFL Draft and was selected to the Pro Bowl twice during a seven-season career.
