UCF' Antoine Jackson Has One Huge Advantage Entering This Season
UCF Knights defensive back Antione Jackson has not felt 100 percent in a long time, he said after Monday's practice.
Jackson, a Lauderhill native, is coming off a season in which he played 10 games, recording 13 tackles, seven of them solo, three pass breakups and one interception. However, during the entire way, he was playing through a torn labrum, an injury he sustained midway through his freshman season at East Carolina.
"I kind of knew what it was, but I didn't want to know actually what it was, like just for the mental part, because I wanted to play and just help the team win," Jackson said. "So, I just walked through it. It is what it is."
After getting surgery to address the issue this past offseason, Jackson said he noticed a major difference in his ability to move around, quickly put on the brakes and pick his knees up.
Following the team's first scrimmage on Thursday, coach Scott Frost called Jackson "a bright spot," and while he doesn't think anyone on the team will be a two-way player like Colorado's Travis Hunter was, he did say Jackson had "receiver-type hands."
"I've played receiver my whole life, so like when a ball's in the air, it's like, if we were to receive a ball, the ball doesn't have a set destination where it's going to," Jackson said. "So, like, I do whatever I can to get the ball and help the team and put the ball on the offensive end."
Jackson has just over two more weeks remaining before he steps into a game for the first time healthy since 2023 in UCF's season-opener against Jacksonville State.
"Man, it feels great," Jackson said. "I feel like just at peace, like, I feel healthy, I feel fast, feel great, being able to go out there with the team and feel great."
Scott Frost Felt 'Good' About UCF Knights Defense After Scrimmage
The UCF Knights held their first scrimmage of camp on Thursday, which means the players are getting into action on their actual playing field. As the college football season is within reach, Scott Frost is running out of time to decide which players he'll run with. The main headline has been the quarterback battle, but the defense should have the fans' attention.
Last season, the Knights' defense struggled, allowing an average of 32.5 points to the opposing team in their eight losses. Frost and his staff are looking to see improvement on that side of the field, especially with the return of edge rusher Malachi Lawrence and defensive tackle John Walker from their injuries.
"I think we're going to have good pass rushers," Frost said. "There's a couple of guys, like Malachi and John Walker, that I haven't seen do much yet because they were out for spring. Those guys are starting to show up."
Lawrence and Walker are among the few returning talents to the Knights and are expected to bring a tremendous impact to the team's success.
Frost added that he saw "a lot of hands on the ball" from the defense, which led to turnovers. He praised their efforts to get the quarterbacks out of rhythm.
For any team on any level, camp is where players find their identity as a unit. Frost brought up the defense hasn't discovered it yet.
"We still got ways to go," he said. "One of my takes is we're not game ready."
Another defensive player that's been a bright spot throughout camp is cornerback Antione Jackson, another returning talent who also missed spring training due to a hip injury. He's been impressive with a couple of highlighted interceptions.
"He stepped in and showed us the type of player that he could be," Frost said. "I don't think we're going to play anybody two ways, but he's got receiver-type hands."
The Knights have a ton of new players on the roster, so it's going to take longer for them to establish their identity on both sides of the ball. The search may also extend into the season.
"Defense wins championships" is a phrase extremely popular in sports. If the Knights want to surprise the college football world and accomplish great things, it all starts on that side of the field.
Catch up on more UCF News here:
UCF To Face Two AP Preseason Top 25 Teams This Season
Scott Frost Gives Update On UCF Quarterback Battle After First Scrimmage
Coach Scott Frost Assesses State Of UCF Program On Jim Rome Show