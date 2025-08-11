UCF To Face Two AP Preseason Top 25 Teams This Season
The Associated Press released its Preseason Top 25 Poll on Monday afternoon.
Four Big 12 programs will start this season ranked in this poll, one less than the five that were ranked in the Top 25 Coaches Poll last week. Defending champion Arizona State remains ranked the highest, still at No. 11. The other three teams are Kansas State (No. 17), Iowa State (No. 22), and Texas Tech (No. 23).
Five other Big 12 teams received votes for the poll. BYU, Utah and Baylor, in this order, received the most votes of the teams not ranked in the Top 25. Meanwhile, TCU and Colorado received five combined votes. The UCF Knights got no votes.
Date
Opponent
Rank
Aug. 28
vs. Jacksonville State
-
Sep. 6
vs. North Carolina A&T
-
Sep. 20
vs. North Carolina
-
Sep. 27
@ Kansas State
No. 17
Oct. 4
vs. Kansas
-
Oct. 11
@ Cincinnati
-
Oct. 18
vs. West Virginia (Homecoming)
-
Nov. 1
@ Baylor
RV
Nov. 7
vs. Houston (Space Game)
-
Nov. 15
@ Texas Tech
No. 23
Nov. 22
vs. Oklahoma State
-
Nov. 29
@ BYU
RV
Just like on the Coaches Poll, UCF's conference-opener on the road against No. 17 Kansas State is its highest-ranked opponent of this season going into it. The only other AP Top 25 team the Knights face this season, as of now, is No. 23 Texas Tech.
However, both Baylor and BYU, also on UCF's schedule, are bubbling just under the Top 25. The Cougars were ranked No. 23 in last week's Coaches Poll.
Barring any postseason meetings, UCF dodges facing off against the Big 12's highest-ranked team, No. 11 Arizona State, and Utah, a squad just below the Top 25 alongside Baylor and BYU. However, all four of the Knights' games against teams that received votes in the Preseason AP Top 25 Poll are on the road, including their conference-play opener and regular-season finale.
UCF will have three weeks of non-conference matchups to prepare for that conference-opener, starting with its season-opener against Jacksonville State on Aug. 28.
