UCF Wins 2OT Thriller Over Memphis

Ithiel Horton goes for 30 as Knights knock off the Tigers.
What a game! The UCF Knights found a way to get a huge American Athletic Conference win over the Memphis Tigers, in double overtime, 107-104.

Head coach Johnny Dawkins and the Knights have earned their way to a 4-1 American Athletic Conference mark, as well as being 13-4 overall.

For any fan that grew up loving basketball, this game had something to offer. Fast-paced action, big-time defensive moments, and of course just flat out clutch shooting to get the game into a second overtime.

For the Knights, it was a tremendous evening for guard Ithiel Horton. He led all UCF players with 30 points, including 5-10 from behind the arc and much needed 9-9 from the free throw line.

Speaking of the free throw line and going beyond individual players, consider the following statistics for each of UCF and Memphis for one moment. The Knights shot 33-37 for 89.2% from the free throw line. On almost every other evening, that’s far and away the better free throw shooting team.

Memphis, however, shot 28-31 for 90.3% from the charity stripe. Has anyone ever seen a game like this, including free shooting near or above 90%? That’s got to be one of the most unusual statistics in recent NCAA Men’s basketball play.

Other players for the Knights saw Horton heating up and they responded by getting him the ball. That’s a smart team-first basketball strategy. Well done.

Talented freshman forward Taylor Hendricks went 5-13 from the floor and just 2-7 from distance, but his total stat line of 12 points, six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals showed why he’s considered a first round draft pick by some NBA Draft prognosticators.

Other UCF players that went for double digits in scoring included Brandon Suggs with 17 and C.J. Kelly with 21 off the bench.

Perhaps the most important statistic for the Knights stemmed from passing the basketball. UCF had 19 total assists to 14 from Memphis.

Bottom line, UCF held on for a memorable victory.

Next up for the Knights will be a road game against Tulane (11-5, 4-1) on Jan. 14 at 2 p.m. The Knights will be facing a Green Wave squad that’s 7-1 at home, and the winner of the game will have sole possession of second place in the AAC.

