UCF Men’s Soccer to Join Sun Belt Conference in 2023

With the Big 12 not sponsoring men’s soccer, the Knights had to find a new home.

The UCF Men’s Soccer team will be joining the Sun Belt Conference starting in the 2023-24 season, UCF Athletics announced Tuesday.

"We believe the move to the Sun Belt positions our men's soccer program for great success in the coming years,” UCF Athletics Director Terry Mohajir said in a statement.

“Coach Calabrese has shown his teams can compete with the best of the best in the American, and we can't wait to see the program continue to grow and compete in the very strong Sun Belt Conference."

The Knights, alongside Kentucky, South Carolina and West Virginia, will join James Madison, Marshall, Old Dominion, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern and Georgia State in the Sun Belt.

2022-23 will be UCF’s 10th and final season as part of the American Athletic Conference. The Knights have reached the conference final in each of the last five seasons, earning three regular-season titles and one tournament championship. In addition, UCF has made it to the NCAA Tournament nine times throughout its history.

“It's an exciting new challenge for our program and we can't wait to be a part of it in 2023," UCF Head Coach Scott Calabrese said in a statement.

Sun Belt commissioner Keith Gill said the conference looks forward to a bright future for men’s soccer.

"We are thrilled to add UCF to what is certain to become one of the nation's premier men's soccer conferences," Gill said.

