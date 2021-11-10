UCF Baseball Wins Home Fall Ball Game Against Stetson Hatters 5-2

UCF Baseball won its Fall Baseball game against Stetson with clutch hitting and pitching.

ORLANDO - UCF Baseball took on the Stetson Hatters Sunday afternoon in a fall ball game. The game was originally scheduled to take place Friday night, but was delayed due to inclement weather. The Knights won the 12-inning match by a score of 5-2.

The Knights started out hot with pitching from redshirt sophomore Connor Staine with a three-up, three-down first inning. The Hatters took an early lead in the second with a solo homerun by Giovany Lorenzo. Staine threw 48 pitches in three innings for the Knights.

Bullpen pitcher and FIU transfer Will Saxton came in relief for Staine, throwing three scoreless innings, recording six strikeouts and allowing no hits.

The Knights were unable to get going on offense until the bottom of the fifth inning. UCF started the fifth inning with two quick outs, but then three straight singles by Ben McCabe, John Montes, and Trent Taylor. Gephry Pena then came up with a clutch bases loaded walk to tie the game 1-1.

The Knights offense continued to pile it on the Hatters with back-to-back-to-back homeruns by Pablo Ruiz, McCabe, and Montes. With two outs, Nick Romano hit a double to the corner of left field, then advanced to third on a passed ball during Ruiz’s at bat.

Ruiz then sent one out of park to left field to put the Knights up 3-1. McCabe then hit a homerun on the fence in left-center field to make it 4-1. John Montes capped off the scoring with a third straight homerun over the fence in right field to make it 5-2.

McCabe had the best game for the Knights going 2-2 with a walk, a single, and a solo homerun. He also had a nice afternoon behind the plate throwing a Stetson baserunner stealing second in third.

