Injuries Keep Mounting for UCF, With Coach Malzahn Among the Walking Wounded

It appears that the UCF Football program is snake bit as it relates to injuries, with Head Coach Gus Malzahn now on crutches.

ORLANDO - When the UCF Head Football Coach comes into the press conference with two crutches, you know it’s just not your year. There he was, Coach Gus Malzahn doing his best to get up to the podium with his two crutches.

As some may know, patrolling the sidelines during a FBS college football game can be dangerous. Here’s what Coach Malzahn had to say about how he ended up amongst the many within the UCF Football program that needs to get some therapy for his injury.

“Yeah, I’ve got a fractured tibia,” Coach Malzahn stated. “I’m going to be down a little bit, but we’ll work through that. See how that goes.”

Indeed, even the Head Football Coach for the Knights took a shot that’s going to hinder his performance. Fortunately, he’s still capable of coaching and being with the team, with some possible strategic implications.

“No, no, just got to be off of it for six weeks, let it heal,” he said regarding surgery. “It’s got a few different fractures in it. I’ll probably be on a golf cart, here, during the week. I did that last night. It’s awkward. Gotta get used to that.

“Still working through exactly what that’s going to look like on game day. So, we’ll figure that out.”

“We’re still working through that,” Coach Malzahn reiterated about how he would or would not move around during a game. “That’s some conversations we’re going to have this afternoon. Then, kind of see what’s best for us. Moving forward, you know, because this isn’t going to be a one-game deal, it will be the rest of the season.”

After discussing his own injury situation, he addressed the Jaylon Robinson injury situation.

“Yeah, Jaylon Robinson, he practiced last night. He felt healthier than he was the week before. So there’s a good chance that he’ll be on the field playing and ready to go. Obviously, you know, he’s a playmaker. So that’s really good for us.”

As for Isaiah Bowser, he did not practice last night according to Coach Malzahn, and he’s slated to hit the practice field on Tuesday.

As for quarterback Dillon Gabriel, “We hope to get him back before the end of the season.”

