UCF Volleyball Enters Top 25 in Latest AVCA Poll, Melville breaks record

UCF Volleyball was voted as No. 25 in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association Top 25 Coaches Poll, the organization announced on Monday.

The Knights are currently 8-0, just one of six undefeated teams in NCAA Division I, according to UCF Athletics.

The Black and Gold recently completed a trip to Kansas, where the team won all three games played against Omaha (3-2), No. 23 Kansas (3-0) and Lipscomb (3-0).

The ranking caps off a historic week for the Knights. The three-win trip marked the first time UCF finished non-conference play undefeated.

Additionally, outside hitter McKenna Melville was named American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

The fifth-year player had a total of 60 kills last week, enough to break the UCF’s all-time kills record. Melville now has the highest number with 2,156.

The Knights open AAC play on the road Friday against the Memphis Tigers at 7 p.m.

