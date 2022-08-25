Skip to main content

UCF Volleyball Favorite to Win AAC, 3 Knights Make Preseason All-AAC Team

McKenna Melville, Amber Olson and Caludia Dillon lead UCF Volleyball.

The UCF Knights Volleyball team was voted to win the American Athletic Conference (AAC) in 2022, according to a coaches' poll released on Wednesday.

The Knights received 10 out of the 11 first-place votes since coaches are not allowed to vote for their own schools or players.

"When fans look at the poll, I hope they realize it's much closer than what the coaches may have picked,” UCF Head Coach Todd Dagenais said via UCF Athletics.

Additionally, fifth-year McKenna Melville was unanimously selected as the Preseason Player of the Year. The outside hitter led the nation with 701 points and 617 kills last season. She is the two-time reigning AAC Player of the Year.

"McKenna comes back for a fifth year, having received a lot of accolades," Dagenais said. "It's not surprising to me that she was honored with preseason player of the year, and I think she will take her fifth year in terms of being a great leader, scorer and captain."

Melville is joined by fifth-year setter Amber Olson and senior middle blocker Claudia Dillon in the Preseason All-Conference Team.

The four-time reigning AAC champions Knights will open their season on Sept. 2 at home against Syracuse.

“We don't need a poll for motivation or validation,” Dagenais said. “All it does is put a target on our back, so we are fighting our own goals and not those of the poll."

