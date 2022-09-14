Skip to main content

UCF Volleyball Starts Hot, Undefeated After 5 Games

UCF Volleyball is off to a great start after winning its first five games of the season.

The Knights defeated Syracuse, Kansas State, UNC Wilmington, Miami and UIC in the month of September, with all matches played at the Venue at UCF.

In the 3-2 win versus Kansas State, head coach Todd Dagenais said that the home crowd played an important part in UCF’s victory.

"I 100% absolutely fed off of Knight Nation tonight," Dagenais said via UCF Athletics. "Every emotional swing came from them. Our players fed off of it. Does this match go differently on the road? Maybe. But that's a match where the crowd really helps you. I commend Knight Nation for coming out. I hope they continue to come out and bring the energy."

Now, the Knights will be on the road for the first time this season to face Omaha, Kansas and Lipscomb, all games in Kansas, starting on Thursday against the Mavericks.

To help the team in this road trip, UCF will have star McKenna Melville. The outside hitter was the American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week to open the season. She also became the only active player in the nation with at least 2,000 kills.

With Melville leading, the Knights have a good chance of winning the AAC for the fifth straight time, plus punching a ticket to return to the NCAA Tournament later this year. 

The upcoming schedule for the UCF Volleyball team has it playing back to back road games against Memphis (Sep. 23, 7 p.m.) and SMU (Sep. 25, 2 p.m.). The next home match will be versus Wichita State (Sep. 30, 7 p.m.) at The Venue.

