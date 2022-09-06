Skip to main content
Weekly AAC Honors: Plumlee and Melville Headline Knights

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Three Knights across three different sports earned American Athletic Conference honors this past week.

Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee led UCF Football to a dominant 56-10 win in the team’s season opener against South Carolina State. The quarterback completed 20 of his 31 pass attempts for 308 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for more than 100 yards and a score on the ground. He earned a spot in the AAC weekly football honor roll.

McKenna Melville had a big week with UCF Volleyball. The AAC Offensive Player of the Week had a total of 46 kills across two games, and now leads the nation with 6.12 points per set. She also became the only active player in the nation with 2,000 kills.

"McKenna was obviously a big factor in two huge team wins this weekend," head coach Todd Dagenais said via UCF Athletics. "She helped us get off to a good start this season and her continued off-court leadership and on-court execution will continue to be a recipe for success as we go week to week towards our goals."

Juanvi Muñoz is currently seventh in the country in saves per game with an average of six. The UCF Men’s Soccer goalkeeper had a total 12 saves this past week, leading the Knights to a 1-1 record. The Valencia, Spain native’s performances earned him the AAC Rookie of the Week honor.

