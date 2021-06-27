UCF Football Gains Commitment from Berkeley Prep Linebacker TJ Bullard

UCF football recruiting landed yet another commitment. This time it is TJ Bullard from Berkeley Prep in Tampa.

Commitment No. 6 is in the books for the UCF football program. The latest addition to the 2022 recruiting class is T.J. Bullard, a linebacker from Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep. One of the more athletic and determined linebackers one will find, Bullard was offered by UCF, Cincinnati, West Virginia, Louisville, USF and Colorado State amongst others.

His recruitment, like many other 2022 prospects, was stalled by COVID-19. His talent level was not backed up with the offer list he would have earned during normal recruiting situations -- going to camps and combines during the summer of 2020 -- where college coaches could have seen him during an earlier juncture of his career.

Further, Bullard is much bigger than what many believe. He now weighs well over 200-pounds, and could play several different roles for the Knights.

Finding versatile linebackers with the physical upside of Bullard is really good for UCF. Defensive Coordinator Travis Williams desires speed in his linebacker core, and he also wants players with position flexibility. Bullard already provides both skills and he's not even close to reaching his maximum physical capacity.

A full film breakdown of Bullard will come tomorrow, but for now, just know that UCF football recruiting landed another talented prospect.

Recent Articles

Film Review: Studying Georgia Prep Running Back & Under Armour All-American Jordan McDonald

UCF Football Recruiting News Update

IMG Academy Recruit Malik Bryant Visits UCF

Meet the UCF Football 2021 Running Backs

Discussing this Spring’s Top Florida Cornerbacks that were Seen Live

You will find me on Twitter @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation