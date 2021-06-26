UCF Football Recruiting News Update

The past 24 hours proved to be busy for the UCF football program. Updates about recruits visiting UCF and scholarship offers included in today's recruiting update.

The UCF football program’s recruiting efforts moved forward again this week, as there were more unofficial visits and scholarship offers. Here’s a quick look from around the world of social media.

The city of Tampa is no stranger to top-notch high school football, and one of the top programs for producing Division I talent would be Tampa Catholic. The Crusaders boast a plethora of top prospects, with many of the truly top recruits being underclassmen this upcoming fall. Rising 2023 linebacker recruit Lewis Carter made the trip, as did 2024 offensive lineman and defensive lineman Eddie Louis-Pierre, among several talented players.

Carter surpassed 20 scholarship offers already, and is a top target for UCF and several other schools. Louis-Pierre has an older brother playing for the Gators, and he’s already into double digits for scholarship offers himself. Most importantly, several Tampa Catholic players came to Orlando to visit UCF. That’s a great pipeline for the Knights to build.

Another unofficial visitor to UCF came by way of South Florida, and he’s playing for one of the nation’s top programs. Tellek Lockette is an offensive tackle for Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Saint Thomas Aquinas, one of the nation’s most successful high school football programs.

Another South Florida prospect made his way to UCF, and that player comes from another famous high school program. Reuben Bain, Jr. plays defensive end for Miami (Fla.) Central, and he’s one of Dade County’s most coveted 2023 prospects.

Offers for Bain include UCF, Texas, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Penn State, Tennessee, Ole Miss, LSU, Indiana and Syracuse among others. There is a growing trend to bring in top-notch underclassmen to Orlando, and it’s good to see one of the prospects from the “Roc Boys” come up to Orlando and visit the Knights.

During an unofficial visit to UCF with teammates from Lake City (Fla.) Columbia, Jaden Robinson received a scholarship offer from Gus Malzahn and the Knights.

Robinson is another top-notch 2023 recruit with offers from Notre Dame, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Cincinnati among others. He’s one of the best sideline-to-sideline linebackers that Florida has to offer, regardless of class.

Robinson plays for the same program as prized 2022 wide receiver target Marcus Peterson. Peterson officially visited the Knights a couple of weeks ago, and he was also on campus today. Peterson is close to making a final decision and will make his college intentions known on Sunday, June 27th, at 12 EST.

The last of the Columbia prospects that visited UCF today would be 2023 cornerback Amare Ferrell. He’s one of the longest and most unique cornerbacks for the class of 2023. Instinctive, quick, and a physical player, mark it down that Ferrell will be one of Florida’s top cornerbacks over the course of the next two seasons.

It’s excellent news that UCF entered the race for Ferrell's talents at an early juncture. In total, Coach Malzahn offered Ferrell to make it three offers at Columbia High School. Keep in mind, While at Auburn, Coach Malzahn and his staff were quite familiar with the Florida panhandle region. Lake City is near the intersection of I-75 and I-10, just over a half hour south of the Georgia state line.

Those were some of the highlights from the past 24 hours, as It’s been a busy time for UCF. The Knights faithful should expect more recruiting news over the weekend, and hopefully a “Boom” will be announced.

