Prospect Evaluations: Thomasville, Ga. Prospects Shine During Day One of Scouting Tour

The first stop on the scouting tour went through Thomasville, Ga., and it did not disappoint. Speed and quickness were the words of the day, as prospects from three different high schools displayed their talents.

THOMASVILLE, Ga. - South Georgia football was well represented today. Prospects from Thomasville High School, Thomas County Central, and Brookwood High School all came out and competed with one another. The headliners proved their worth, and a handful of players also began to make names for themselves.

Even in today’s age of social media and recruiting seemingly being in overdrive, there are prospects that do not receive the attention they deserve. Today’s stop in Thomasville, Ga. proved that point with multiple prospects that need to be evaluated further as possible Division I players.

With a big-time 2023 prospect that’s earned offers from programs across the country on the field, it made it easier to evaluate other players that went up against him. With that, let’s start with the top prospect from today’s events and move towards the up and comers.

The Headliners

Adam Hopkins, Wide Receiver, 6’0”, 170-pounds, Thomasville (Ga.) Thomas County Central - 2023

Hopkins evolved since seeing him earlier this spring. More juke moves, better route running combined with the same takeoff speed that makes him a one-on-one nightmare to defend.

Looking at the Under Armour All-American’s total game from the seven-on-seven circuit, during Atlanta Under Armour, and today’s workout, there’s no one wide receiver position that suits him. Hopkins could play slot, outside wide receiver or even boundary wide receiver. His best attribute may be releasing from the line of scrimmage; he mixes his takeoff steps quite well to keep cornerbacks off balance.

Looking at Hopkins in two or three years, this will be an impact college football player that will be one of college football’s most versatile playmakers. Few 2022 or 2023 wide receivers possess Hopkins package of athleticism, route running and hands (great one-handed catch for a touchdown in double coverage today). Look for Hopkins to surpass the 30 offer plateau rather quickly once college coaches begin to call juniors this September.

Ricky Fulton III, Running Back/Slot, 5’8”, 175-pounds, Thomasville (Ga.) High School - 2023

Ricky Fulton III, Thomasville High School

This is the young man that needed to be seen live. His high school film is legit, but he’s not the biggest running back. He could certainly play running back at the college level, but it may not be the only position he plays. The goal to find out if Fulton could catch the ball and do so in a natural fashion came out a success. In fact, he looks like a natural slot wide receiver.

With two years of high school football remaining, Fulton will still tote the football for Thomasville High School, but he will be a weapon at the college level at slot receiver and possibly as a running back as well. Programs that administer the spread offense should be intrigued by Fulton’s ability to power through tacklers but also his ability to leave them behind him after a one-on-one matchup. His frame is intriguing moving forward for how he could develop further.

A well built and muscular build that will allow Fulton to push the 190-pound mark by the time he leaves high school at least makes it interesting to see how college coaches view this young man. Last season he rushed for roughly 750 yards and double digit touchdowns. Those numbers will grow significantly during the 2021 and 2022 high school football seasons, as Fulton gains strength and speed.

He’s definitely a Division I prospect. Fulton is a pure athlete with a love for football. Look for his name to begin to pop up on recruiting lists across Dixie and beyond.

On the Rise

Tyler Floyd, Slot, 5’8”, 155-pounds, Thomasville (Ga.) Thomas County Central - 2023

Tyler Floyd, Thomasville High School

If you want short-area quickness, Floyd would be a great player to recruit. No question that this young man can make defenders miss in space, as well as beat a nickel corner off the line of scrimmage. Confident as he is agile, Floyd also has two other potential position fits.

Floyd would be a great punt and kickoff return man for the college game. With his athleticism, it’s also plausible that Floyd moves to the other side of the football and plays nickel corner, a position that truly needs tremendous athleticism. Floyd possesses that type of athleticism, no question.

Evan Wynn, Safety, 6’1”, 175-pounds, Thomasville (Ga.) High School - 2023

Maybe the most intriguing prospect from the prospects that were not known heading into today would be Wynn. The simple fact that he openly challenged Hopkins to one-on-one battles says a lot about Wynn’s confidence, while his defensive back skills also won him the only battle against Hopkins of anyone that competed against Hopkins all day during one-on-ones.

Wynn plays safety for Thomasville High School, but he could transition to boundary cornerback. He’s also a possible hybrid safety/linebacker within a 3-3-5 scheme or 4-2-5 scheme. Versatility pays dividends for prospects, and for that reason Wynn holds much promise.

After two more seasons of high school football, this young buck will end up playing Division I football. At which position, however, is to be determined. He’s cut up and lean, so there’s room for added weight. 200-pounds will be within reach sooner than later. Wynn is a prospect to watch.

D.J. Thurman, Wide Receiver/Defensive Back, 5’8”, 160-pounds, Thomasville (Ga.) High School - 2023

D.J. Thurmon, Thomasville High School

One of the few players that can consistently run with Hopkins in open-space, Thurman is a natural slot wide receiver. Like Floyd, he could also move to nickel cornerback without missing a beat. Very quick feet in tight space, the ability to diagnose a wide receiver making a cut before he does it, and not afraid to jump a route.

As a slot, Thurman’s explosiveness out of his stance stood out multiple times. When he wants to put his foot on the gas, it’s right now. He definitely needs to add weight, but he’s too good of an athlete not to play college football. Let’s see where he’s at by the conclusion of the 2021 season.

Destin Moore, Cornerback/Wide Receiver, 5-11, 155-pounds, Thomasville (Ga.) Brookwood - 2023

Destin Moore, Brookwood High School

The speed on the field was evident, and this young man ran by everyone he went against. He’s a track athlete, as evidenced by his times recorded by MileSplit times for Moore, which include a 10.97 100 meters.

Even the other players consistently mentioned how fast Moore looked, and especially commented about his fast starts. It’s obvious this young man put in the time to work his craft on the track, and it’s translating to the gridiron. Because of track, there’s probably more room to add weight than many might know.

With a football-focused diet and training schedule, Moore could blossom into a top-notch wide receiver or cornerback. He plays for a small private school so few people know about Moore or any of his teammates, but he can flat out play.

Wide receiver seems to be his natural position, at least for now. Playing the outside wide receiver in a spread offense makes sense because he would put pressure on an opposing defense with his natural burst and be a deep threat. On the opposite side of the football, there’s more to learn.

Moore would need to add strength to play cornerback or nickel cornerback. With added strength, however, it could be added to the hip turn and quickness to play in short space and utilize make-up-speed even more. It’s an unusual situation because of the small school Moore attends and the lack of media coverage, but he’s a prospect that could eventually earn Division I offers despite those facts.

Sam Brown, Quarterback, 6’1”, 205-pounds, Thomasville (Ga.) Thomas County Central - 2023

Sam Brown, Thomas County Central

Brown will gain an opportunity to be the signal caller for one of South Georgia’s most historic programs. He’s a very muscular and strong football player, and his arm strength matches his physique.

While it’s hard to say just how good this young man will be until he has to deliver a football with a defensive end barrelling down on him, Brown’s foot work and power through his hips were consistent.

He threw passes short, intermediate and deep, and showed the consistent ability to put “air under the ball” when needed, or deliver a strike. Keep an eye on Brown this fall. He has some upside.

Kendarius Reddick, Cornerback/Wide Receiver, Barwick (Ga.) Thomas County Central - 2025

Kendarius Reddick, Thomas County Central

Yes, an incoming freshman. As noted in an article previewing the prospects from today, Reddick is the 2025 prospect that was mentioned. After seeing him during seven-on-seven play this year, and dominating his age group, seeing him against older players needed to be added to the equation.

Nearly as big as Hopkins, who’s his cousin, Reddick will play cornerback for Thomas County Central this fall. That’s a tough introduction to high school football, especially in South Georgia with so much speed and athleticism at numerous high school football programs.

What that introduction will do is similar to what today’s workout did: provide Reddick with a chance to get better. He has physical traits one cannot teach, including length and natural strength beyond his years.

He needs to now begin honing the skills of a cornerback -- when and how to jam a wide receiver, how to play off coverage, and how to properly reach out for a pass deflection -- to become a big-time cornerback. With that in mind, this is one of the most talented 2025 prospects these eyes witnessed all year, and he’s all but surely going to be a national recruit.

With the frame to eventually be a 190 or even 200-pound cornerback, look for Reddick’s recruiting stock to eventually skyrocket. It’s only a matter of time.

Final Thoughts

Thanks to all the players that showed up and competed today. It was a blast to watch top prospects compete and under the radar prospects emerge. Look forward to passing through Thomasville, Ga. again in the near future.