Recruiting Trends: UF, FSU, Miami and UCF

Now that the college football season is wrapping up and the first National Signing Day has passed, time to take a look at the overall landscape of the four major programs that reside in talent-rich Florida.

This is about mojo and what’s needed moving forward for each school. The list is composed in alphabetical order.

Florida Gators

Player to watch early on: The Gators needed size and athleticism with their front seven, and they did a really good job with that overall. One player should be watched for next season, however. It cannot be overstated just how important landing defensive lineman Kelby Collins was. The 6-foot-4 and 260-pound edge defender has a wealth of football talent. Getting him out of the state of Alabama, that’s a bonus.

He’s from Gardendale (Ala.) High School and could have gone with any number of local SEC programs but instead went with the option of crossing the state lines and becoming a Gator. Collins could grow into a 3-technique or stay at defensive end; perhaps he does both.

QB recruit: On Nov. 11, Florida flipped signal caller Jaden Rashada from Miami. With Florida’s woeful quarterback depth chart, Rashada might be forced into action sooner than later. He has a bazooka for a right arm, but would probably be better served to redshirt and go through the learning curve from the sidelines like most freshmen quarterbacks. The Pittsburg (Calif.) High School standout also needs to fill out his 6-foot-4 and 175-pound frame. It will be interesting to see if he is ready to play in 2023, if needed, and he should be much more physically and mentally ready in 2024 at the least.

What to like about the class overall? 11 defensive players signed with Florida, with five defensive linemen and five defensive backs. The Gators loaded up in areas of need. Job well done.

The Gators best in-state signee is debatable, but there’s balance within the ranks. Look for cornerback/safety Dijon Johnson of Tampa (Fla.) Wharton to play early in Gainesville.

Long and rangy, he helps fill a need for additional athleticism in the Florida secondary that was a part of the 84th passing defense in the country. With Florida’s natural recruiting advantages, that should never happen and Johnson will be a part of an effort to shift the tide in the right direction. There’s plenty of defensive back help honestly, so any one of the five could end up playing next fall. Let’s see which freshman defensive back(s) earn that playing time for the Gators.

What’s needed for the 2024 recruiting class? Linebacker will be important with only Jaden Robinson from Lake City (Fla.) Columbia signed in 2023. Adding at least four, if not five, quality offensive linemen, is also a priority.

Florida State Seminoles

Player to watch early on: It’s got to be wide receiver Hykeem Williams from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Stranahan. The ultra-athletic 6-foot-3 and 210-pound South Florida talent provides another big body for fade balls and red zone passes, and he’s talented enough to take a slip screen the distance. Williams was a national recruit for a reason.

QB recruit: Brock Glenn is not going to be confused with current Seminoles signal caller Jordan Travis as a runner, but he’s also more mobile than many probably give him credit for. Can he fit the offense the Noles are currently running? Not exactly. It will need to be tweaked, but that’s no big deal.

The 6-foot-2 and 200-pound quarterback from Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne Collegiate School is a willing running and a much better passer at the same stage of his career as compared to Travis. Also a former Elite 11 quarterback, Glenn is an intriguing long-term option at quarterback for FSU.

What to like about the class overall? Balance. 17 players between offense and defense, plus several of them could play on either side of the football. Adding the raw talent that’s now available from the 2023 defensive line haul should be a boom for the depth chart next fall.

Watch out for junior college transfer Jaden Jones from Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College. Always good to gain players with natural talent that also know what it’s like to go through a college strength and conditioning program during the offseason (hint: it’s not fun but absolutely necessary to compete in the Power 5).

What’s needed for the 2024 recruiting class? Offensive line will be a major need with only two signed in the 2023 class. Finding a big-time time end is also a primary need. Finally, an elite cornerback with size should be towards the top of the list for Mike Norvell and his staff in Tallahassee.

Miami Hurricanes

Player to watch early on: Assuming he does indeed sign with Miami, cornerback Cormani McClain is as good a bet to start as a true freshman as any from the four programs being in the discussion today. His ridiculously long arms and twitchy change of direction skills augment his aggressive and physical style of cornerback play. McClain is a future NFL player out of famed Lakeland (Fla.) High School.

QB recruit: One of the most underrated signal callers in the country, Emory Williams from Milton (Fla.) High School just outside of Pensacola. A natural pocket passer, Williams has a command of the offense much like he does in the classroom (top-notch student). He’s a perfectionist and one that will be throwing to several speedy receivers in Coral Gables, including two that are joining the 2023 class – Robby Washington and Nathaniel “Ray Ray” Joseph – that will aid an ailing receiving corps.

What to like about the class overall? Offensive line class is the best in the country. Offensive tackles Samson Okunlola and Francis Mauigoa are the best tackle combination signing with one school, and the three other offensive line signees could all be starters down the line as well. Watch out for Tommy Kinsler. Few offensive linemen have as good of feet as the Ocala (Fla.) Trinity Catholic product. He could play guard or tackle.

There’s also a wealth of speed and length at defensive end, linebacker, and cornerback. As a special note, two additional national recruits including Rueben Bain, from Miami (Fla.) Central and Jayden Wayne, from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, could be much like McClain in playing early. The Canes need more depth on the edge and they will compete for early minutes.

The running back room is improving with two top-notch South Florida prospects in Mark Fletcher from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage and Chris Johnson from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard. It’s a great thunder and lightning combination with Fletcher’s power and Johnson’s 10.45 100-meter speed.

What’s needed for the 2024 recruiting class? Safety needs are a primary need. No pure safety is in this 2023 Miami class. At least two for next year. Only one defensive tackle in the 2023 class means at least two are going to be a need for 2024, and a big-time boundary wide receiver to complement Washington and Joseph as well.

UCF Knights

Player to watch early on: It’s John Walker. The defensive tackle possesses the quickness, athleticism, raw size (6-foot-4 and 310 pounds) and strength to make a dent in the depth chart this next season. He could even start. Time will tell. He’s the highest ranked UCF recruit since the likes of Rivals.com started in the late 1990s. He’s also from nearby Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola, helping head coach Gus Malzahn keep a key recruit from the Orlando area home.

QB recruit: After playing for Cardinal Gibbons in Fort Lauderdale, one would think this young man would be more well known. That’s not the case. He was overlooked in the recruiting process and UCF is happy to nab him in its class. He can make plays on the move or sit in the pocket and throw the football.

What to like about the class overall? Excellent blend of impact recruits, and that goes beyond Walker, plus some prospects with high upsides like wide receiver Tyree Patterson from Eustis (Fla.) High School.

There’s also the cornerback group with junior college transfer Ja’Maric Morris from Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College, plus Braeden Marshall from Lake Mary (Fla.) High School, and Jason Duclona from Estero (Fla.) High School. At least one of them is likely to see early action.

Plus, the defensive ends will fit in well with Walker, as Kaven Call from Apopka (Fla.) High School and Isaiah Nixon from St. Petersburg (Fla.) Lakewood. Each had major Power 5 offers and possess the natural pass rushing ability the Knights need as UCF joins the Big 12 in July of 2023. That’s a pass-happy league, so pass rushers are at a premium.

What’s needed for the 2024 recruiting class? Increase the overall number of high school prospects within the class. The Transfer Portal is helpful, but less reliance on it while upping the prep talent is a great way to develop a college football program overall, i.e. team chemistry and players knowing the system longer because they are four and five-year players.

Positionally, at least one running back after not signing a one in the class of 2023. At minimum, four offensive linemen, plus at least two linebackers and two safeties.

