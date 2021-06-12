UCF RB Recruit Jordan McDonald Provides Insight into His UCF Unofficial Visit

Two of the programs going hard for Georgia running back Jordan McDonald would be Tennessee and UCF. Here’s what the Peach State running back said after visiting the Knights prior to taking an official visit to Tennessee.

As UCF looks to land its next talented running back, one of the best prospects within the state of Georgia took the time to visit UCF. Jordan McDonald the prototypical downhill running back with the speed to outrun defensive backs. He played well as a sophomore, but his junior season allowed McDonald to become a household name for college coaches seeking to recruit an all-around running back.

During the 2020 high school football season, McDonald ran through, around, and over defenders to register 1,338 yards rushing and 24 touchdowns. Playing for Milton (Ga.) High school, McDonald also produced 12 receptions for 141 yards and one more touchdown.

The 6’1” 220 pound running back took the time to complete an interview with Matt Ray of Volunteer Country, Fan Nation’s site devoted to coverage of the Tennessee Volunteers. You may read the entirety of the interview here, as it provides insight into McDonald’s thoughts about the Volunteers. As for UCF football, the following interview was completed by Ray, and all the comments are from McDonald.

When Ray asked what the highlight of the UCF visit was, McDonald responded.

“I would say the highlight of the visit was getting to meet the new staff and talk to them on a personal level, and actually getting that face-to-face interaction.

“Everything is a whole lot better to do face-to-face than it is over-the-phone. So, you get that real vibe and energy of like, are they really meaning what they say, or are they just trying to get you over there (to commit).”

When asked to discuss his conversations with UCF Head Football Coach Gus Malzahn and Running Backs Coach Tim Harris, Jr., McDonald elaborated extensively.

“The conversations were really good. They were making it known to me that I’m their top priority, and that I’m their No. 1 (running) back on their board.

“It was just conversations about family, life in general, everything all together with a little bit of football mixed in. Just everything to help us figure out everything on a more personal level, instead of just a coach-to-recruit level.”

Ray went on to ask McDonald what it was like to be considered the top running back on the board?

“It’s really something special to hear because we live in a huge country with all different people and athletes. A lot of running backs that have special talents, and are really great at what they do. It’s special to be that No. 1 person on someone’s board, and a very highly sought-after recruit. It’s just extremely great. I just thank God for giving me the opportunity to be able to be out there and be so high on someone’s board and so highly regarded in someone’s eyes.”

Shifting to McDonald’s upcoming official visit schedule, Ray asked if the unofficial visit to Orlando and the UCF campus was enough to shift UCF into the conversation for an official visit?

“I know we are definitely going to go back up there (to UCF),” McDonald quickly said. “They did show me a lot. They did show me a great deal. We are still deciding whether (UCF) will be an official visit. It definitely did a lot to make me think about taking an official visit, and start taking UCF a lot more seriously with the schools I was about to go to.”

This weekend, McDonald will trek to Knoxville, Tenn. to visit the Tennessee Volunteers. It’s a place he’s been to before, having unofficially visited Tennessee for its annual Orange and White game at the conclusion of spring practice. That’s an important visit for McDonald because he already knows some of the Tennessee staff from when they were Ironically coaching for UCF.

It’s an interesting sidebar to an already unique recruiting situation. As for where McDonald goes next, it’s probably best to discuss where he’s been already before moving to that discussion.

McDonald had already trekked to Alabama, Georgia and UCF before beginning his official visits, so it will be interesting to see which programs earn one of those coveted five official visits beyond Tennessee, which obviously already brought McDonald to Knoxville this weekend.

The Knights appear to be in the thick of the recruiting race for McDonald, but it’s going to be a marathon and not a sprint for McDonald’s services. Inside The Knights will be checking in with McDonald, as well as Ray, to learn more about McDonald’s recruitment moving forward.

