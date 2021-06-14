Junior Defensive End Kaven Call Discusses His Visit to UCF and His Recruitment

One of the top underclassmen that UCF football would love to sign would be Kaven Call. The talented 2023 prospect is ready for a banner junior season after earning several scholarship offers during the past year.

One of the programs that UCF football will certainly continue to recruit hard will be Apopka (Fla.) High School. The Blue Darters are one of the most talented rosters in the greater Orlando area this fall, and that’s generally the case during each football season.

One of the best prospects for this year’s Apopka roster will be the class of 2023 defensive end Kaven Call. The 6’2 ½”, 240 pound defensive end is already stacking up the scholarship offers.

Florida State, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Penn State, Rutgers, West Virginia, Arkansas, Auburn and Indiana to name a few, and that’s not all. Call recently received an offer from the University of Georgia on June 2nd, and he also earned an offer from UCF’s new coaching staff just recently.

UCF certainly wants to land Call, and he took an unofficial visit to UCF this past Saturday for Bounce House Weekend. Prior to UCF, he went to the University of Florida for one of its camps. Here is the interview with Call after his visit, starting out with discussion about his trip to Gainesville, then discussing UCF and even his meeting with UCF Head Football Coach Gus Malzahn.

You just went up to the University of Florida. What are your overall thoughts on the trip to Florida?

“It was fun. Uh, you know, it’s my dream school. I grew up a Gator fan, so being able to go up and see the indoor (practice facility), that was pretty cool. The camp was competitive. They put us through a little workout. We competed and did some one-on-ones. It was fun.”

Were you surprised by anything there, like the facilities?

“We got to see the indoor, where we did the camp, so…

You didn’t get to go into the Swamp (Florida’s home field)?

“No sir. We just went to the indoor.”

So you just went up for a couple of hours for the camp, and that was it?

“Yes sir. Just went up there for the camp, for a couple of hours, and that was it.”

What did you think of the competition? Was it good competition, or did you dominate?

“There were a couple of good (offensive) linemen, but I dominated it. I won all three of my reps (during one-on-ones). There were a couple of good linemen though.”

What did you think of the Florida indoor facility?

“It was pretty amazing. I liked it. It was pretty cool.”

Transitioning to UCF, who is specifically recruiting you for the Knights?

“Uh, Coach Martin. He’s the defensive tackles coach.”

Are the UCF coaches recruiting you for defensive end, defensive tackle, have they said?

“I’ve got Coach Martin. He’s the first one to reach out to me and offer me. That’s the one (coach) I’ve been talking to, but I talked to the (defensive) ends coach, so, I think both. It depends on what I turn out to be.”

What did you think about the UCF facilities?

“It was amazing! I liked UCF a lot. Their facilities were nice, and pretty new. I liked it, yes sir.”

Anything stand out about the facilities, or just overall?

“It was just big. They have a big campus. Everything they have there is just big. They have a big campus. They have a lot of students. That’s what really stood out.”

What did you think about meeting UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn?

“Oh, it was an honor. “A legendary coach. He’s won a national championship. He’s been at one of the top programs in the country, at a huge school that goes into top games every year. It was an honor to meet him. He’s a great guy, and a great coach.”

What about Defensive Coordinator Travis Williams, did you talk much with him?

“I talked with him a little bit. He introduced himself. He’s a really cool guy. He’s energetic, and he gets hype. I like that energy. He’s a defensive guy. I like him. You can tell he’s a cool coach.”

Final Thoughts

It’s early in Call’s recruitment, but he’s a bona fide pass rusher and could play along the interior or be a strong side defensive end. Additionally, this is a young man that takes his training very seriously, as he’s in excellent shape in preparation for the 2021 football season. Here’s a look at Call’s highlights:

UCF will be going after Call hard because he’s the athletic and aggressive defensive lineman that fits what the UCF defense wants to do, and that’s creating havoc. The Knights hope to have Call back on campus several times this fall.

