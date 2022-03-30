Skip to main content

Prospect Profile: CB/WR Cormani McClain

Arguably the nation’s most sought after recruit hails from Lakeland, Fla. and Polk County, and that would be Cormani McClain.

Cormani McClain

Cormani McClain, Cornerback/Wide Receiver, Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson - 2023 - Florida Fire

Cormani McClain

Size: 6’2”, 175-pounds

Position: Cornerback/Wide Receiver

High School: Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson

Recruitment

With offers from across the country, there really are very few top programs that have not offered the talented McClain. Ohio State, UCF, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Arkansas, Kentucky, Penn State, Auburn, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and South Carolina are just some of his offers.

Prospect Evaluation

One would be hard pressed to find a prospect that’s more “toolsy” than McClain. As fluid as any cornerback in the country with his backpedal and hip turn, he’s also naturally lean, muscular, and possesses extremely long arms. What he does with those tools, and at what position he uses them, are both intriguing.

His backpedal-to-charge-forward is rivaled only by a few cornerbacks in the country and he’s also instinctive about doing it. McClain rarely gets beat over the top because he does not fall for double moves like many other cornerbacks. Even when he’s beat by a receiver, it’s not necessarily a situation where there will be a completion either.

Length. That cannot be taught. McClain has it. He swats away passes that other defensive backs do not reach even if they read the play even better than McClain would. That’s probably frustrating for other players, but McClain’s recovery abilities start with his long arms. Then it’s about quickness and speed.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He can cover ground like few other players. To understand his game speed, one needs to literally see McClain play live. Film is helpful, but seeing McClain live is the true definition of understanding game speed and why certain players look different on a television screen in one’s living room. That’s where instincts come into play.

As good at tracking the football as any cornerback in the country, McClain often baits quarterbacks into throwing the football. Once the football releases from the signal caller’s hand, McClain’s break towards the spot the receiver thinks there’s a chance for a catch. McClain wrecks those plans with regularity.

McClain was thrusted into playing cornerback as a sophomore and was immediately one of the best cornerbacks in Florida without ever being trained as a cornerback. He’s still learning, as scary as that may be, and his ceiling at cornerback is hard to cap. On the other side of the football, his same skills translate quite well.

If an offense likes to throw jump balls, McClain is a great target. He pinpoints when, where and how to create an advantage for himself whenever it’s a so-called 50-50 ball. With McClain, it’s more like 80-20 in his favor. He does not lose many of those battles. He also runs by defenders as one would expect. After the catch, he’s as shifty as many 5’9” receivers despite McClain being very long at the hip; most players with McClain’s height simply cannot stop-and-start like him.

The only question, in the end, would be which position does McClain play in college? It’s harder to find cornerbacks, but McClain is quite partial to playing wide receiver as well. He will excel at either. That much is all but guaranteed.

Junior Film

UCF RECRUITING NEWS AND PROSPECT PROFILES

More coverage: Facebook, YouTube, The Daily Knight podcast, Instagram, and Twitter - @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, Like and Subscribe!

Ja'Bril Rawls Cornerback Pensacola (Fla.) Catholic - 2023 - @C3Elite7v7
Football Recruiting

Prospect Profile: CB/WR Ja’Bril Rawls

By Brian Smith8 hours ago
Gus Malzahn March 29, 2022
Football

Gus Malzahn Press Conference: Discussing the First Scrimmage of Spring Practice

By Brian Smith14 hours ago
Darren Goldie Lawrence Wide Receiver Sanford (Fla.) Seminole - 2023
Football Recruiting

Prospect Profile: WR Darren “Goldie” Lawrence

By Brian Smith19 hours ago
UCF White Helmet Inside the Bounce House
Football Recruiting

UCF Recruiting Tracker: Knights Offer Birmingham Safety

By Brian Smith21 hours ago
Darren "Goldie" Lawrence 24K Sanford (Fla.) Seminole 2023
Football Recruiting

Upon Further Review: Scouts Chime in About the DR Sportz Tournament

By Brian SmithMar 29, 2022
ZyCarl "CJ" Lewis Slot Receiver Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day School - Prime Truth - 2024
Football Recruiting

DR Sportz Championship Game Video Reel Between Prime Truth and Team Tampa

By Brian SmithMar 28, 2022
Tre'mon Morris Brash defensive stance
Football

UCF Spring Practice Countdown: #2, DE Tre'mon Morris-Brash

By Brian SmithMar 28, 2022
Eugene Wilson, Wide Receiver/Cornerback Tampa (Fla.) Gaither Team Tampa 2023
Football Recruiting

Sunday Observations, DR Sportz Top Performers and Recruits

By Brian SmithMar 27, 2022