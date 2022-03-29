Skip to main content

Prospect Profile: WR Darren “Goldie” Lawrence

One of the top prospects in Florida is playing his high school football just north of Orlando.

Darren “Goldie” Lawrence

Darren Goldie Lawrence Wide Receiver Sanford (Fla.) Seminole - 2023

Darren "Goldie" Lawrence

Size: 6’2”, 195-pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

High School: Sanford (Fla.) Seminole

Recruitment

Lawrence has offers from numerous programs around the country including but not limited to UCF, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Colorado, Indiana, Louisville, Kentucky, Mississippi State, West Virginia, Missouri, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Michigan State.

Prospect Evaluation

One of the most physical and determined players in the country, Lawrence plays wide receiver like a weak side linebacker; he would rather go through an opposing player. Most receivers avoid contact while Lawrence relishes it. In fact, he creates yards after the catch much the same way a running back bursts through a small opening within the offensive line.

Lawrence is best after the catch. That’s when Lawrence ricochets off defenders and bullies his way down the field. Also capable of shaking defenders, he is a difficult receiver to bring down in open space. As for Lawrence’s ball skills, they are steadily improving after being good to begin with.

Even since the conclusion of the 2021 season, it’s evident that Lawrence’s ball skills and concentration in traffic improved. Making contested catches against talented players during seven-on-seven competition has been a regular theme. That’s not the only area Lawrence improved.

He’s shown more of a propensity to set up defensive backs with moves to create separation, a major part of being a top receiver and offensive weapon. His footwork and timing are part of this specific aspect of Lawrence’s performance, and there’s still more room for him to improve. His ceiling is quite high.

Long term, Lawrence could be a really good receiver or safety at the college level. It’s up to him to cut his own path with whichever school he attends. The raw tools are present.

Junior Film

UCF White Helmet Inside the Bounce House
