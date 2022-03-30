Skip to main content

Prospect Profile: CB/WR Ja’Bril Rawls

A fast-rising recruit from the Panhandle of Florida, Ja’Bril Rawls can make plays on either side of the football.

Ja'Bril Rawls Cornerback Pensacola (Fla.) Catholic - 2023 - @C3Elite7v7

Size: 6'2", 175-pounds

Position: Cornerback/Wide Receiver

High School: Pensacola (Fla.) Catholic

Class: 2023

Recruitment

Florida State, West Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Coastal Carolina, Troy, USF, Arkansas State, Marshall, and Southern Miss extended offers. Several other programs are also tracking Rawls like LSU and Notre Dame among others.

Prospect Evaluation

This is one of those long and lanky skill players with a lot of physical growth still to come. He’s lean right now, but he can add 20 pounds and still be fast and twitchy. Those factors are why so many schools are growing more and more interested in Rawls. It also helps to have the following trait.

For any perimeter skill player in today’s spread football era, the ability to have unique lateral mobility is usually the difference between making the field in college and being a true playmaker at the major college level. Rawls does fall under the latter category. He makes defenders miss when secures a punt, catches a pass, or when he picks off an opposing quarterback and begins to run it back the other direction.

He’s been dynamic for Pensacola Catholic and C3 Elite seven-on-seven during the past couple of seasons, and his ability to make plays after the football reaches his hands is a mainstay as to why he’s so talented and his recruitment is beginning to take gain steam. He’s also going to have those chances more than most because of another important skill.

Hand-eye coordination. Rawls is absolutely blessed with top-notch hand-eye coordination. One-handed snags, while twisting around mind you, is nothing new to this class of 2023 prospect. The ability to increase the odds of making contested catches, whether Rawls is playing on offense or defense, also adds to the odds of his squad finishing with a victory. Few players in the country possess Rawls’ natural ball skills. One last area to summarize for this talented skill player from Pensacola.

Rawls is a long strider, but he’s also capable of gobbling up a lot of ground in a hurry. Speed, like length, never goes out of style. Rawls will get faster once he’s in a college weight program as well. Again, this is a young man with a lot of physical growth ahead of him. The sky's the limit for Rawls.

JUNIOR FILM

PROSPECT PROFILES

