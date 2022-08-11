Sincere Edwards Commits to UCF, Kicks Off 2024 Recruiting Class

The UCF Knights have been building a talented class of 2023 recruiting class. On Wednesday, the Knights kicked off their class of 2024 with one of the top prospects from the state of Florida and the Orlando area.

Sincere Edwards became the first 2024 prospect to pick UCF. The 6-foot-1-and-a-half and 252-pound defensive end is a versatile player that is coveted by many college football programs.

During the Varsity Sports Network Media Day on July 31, the Apopka (Fla.) Wekiva prospect told Inside The Knights his offer list included, “Michigan State, Iowa State, UCF, Utah, Arkansas, Marshall, Kentucky, Ole Miss, and Mississippi State.”

UCF hosted Edwards numerous times prior to his commitment. Head Coach Gus Malzahn and his coaching staff made Edwards a priority soon after arriving as the new leader of the Knights. Considering the overall skills of Edwards, it’s not that surprising.

When asked about his position flexibility, Edwards made it clear that he’s already training to be as versatile as he can be.

“Both,” Edwards answered about playing defensive end or defensive tackle. “And I’m also going to get linebacker work this year as well.”

Few players possess the overall movement skills and flexibility to be able to play on the edge and slide to defensive tackle and make plays there as well. For anyone that’s seen Edwards play, it becomes apparent that he’s capable of moving between defensive end and defensive tackle.

Those skills will work well in UCF Defensive Coordinator Travis Williams’ downhill scheme.

