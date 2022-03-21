Elite Local Prospect Sincere Edwards Taking Notice of UCF

ORLANDO, FL- University of Central Florida head coach Gus Malzahn has continually said that building a wall around the “State of Orlando” is one of his main recruiting priorities. Malzahn’s message was felt with the class of 2022 signing four elite players from the Orlando metropolitan area. That’s continued with multiple elite 2023 and 2024 prospects from Central Florida visiting UCF’s campus and placing the Knights in their top school lists.

One such player is defensive lineman Sincere Edwards from Apopka (Fla.) Wekiva, who’s been constantly visiting UCF since Malzahn’s arrival. In March of 2021, UCF and defensive tackles coach Kenny Martin started to recruit Edwards. Since then he says he’s been recruited by “Coach Martin and Coach Malzahn, but everybody really has been showing love.”

Edwards is very close with 2023 UCF commit Kaven Call who is also from Apopka, Fla. but plays at rival school Apopka High School. Call has visited UCF alongside Edwards several times and has been pushing Edwards to join him at UCF and start the class of 2024 off with an elite edge prospect. UCF would also love to pair Edwards across from Call in the future as UCF transitions to playing against a higher level of competition in the Big XII.

After Edwards visited UCF, he mentioned during an interview, “UCF has gotta be the number one, then Indiana, Cincinnati, and Michigan State. That's the top schools that have shown the most love.” It’s good to see how entrenched UCF has put themselves with elite prospects early on in their recruiting journey.

Edwards’ decision is still a long way from concluding, and even then he won’t be able to sign until December of 2023 but, he told Inside The Knights he has his plans to commit and knows what he would like to do for it as it comes closer to his time. To follow Edwards’ recruitment anyone can follow on his Instagram and Twitter.

