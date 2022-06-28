Speedster Demarkcus Bowman Transferring to UCF

The UCF Knights continue to hammer the Transfer Portal. There were 13 players that had decided to transfer to UCF for this next season entering the day, one of the highest totals in all of the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). That total has gone up by one more player.

The latest addition to the roster is a talented running back from Polk County and Lakeland (Fla.) High School, Demarkcus Bowman. From the class of 2020, he was one of the best high school prospects in the country.

His senior season saw him rush for 1,614 yards, an 11.4 average, and 24 touchdowns. He won Florida’s Mr. Football for his efforts, as well as being the 7A Player of the Year.

Bowman signed with Clemson after his career at Lakeland, and then later transferred to play for Florida. Now he’s a member of the UCF program.

A speedster that has natural vision and excellent change of direction, Bowman is 5’10”, 195-pounds. While he has not been a starter in college, he was expected to be in Florida’s rotation at running back this upcoming season.

UCF's current running back depth chart has plenty of talent like Isaiah Bowser and Johnny Richardson, but the talent that Bowman has could enable him to not only help at running back but also as a return man and even as a receiving threat out of the backfield.

One way or another, the UCF coaching staff will find a way to utilize Bowman's skills before he leaves Orlando. This is truly a unique situation to land such an elite talent like Bowman and bring him back to his home area to finish out his college career.

