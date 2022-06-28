Skip to main content

Speedster Demarkcus Bowman Transferring to UCF

Demarkcus Bowman is leaving Florida and transferring to UCF.

The UCF Knights continue to hammer the Transfer Portal. There were 13 players that had decided to transfer to UCF for this next season entering the day, one of the highest totals in all of the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). That total has gone up by one more player.

The latest addition to the roster is a talented running back from Polk County and Lakeland (Fla.) High School, Demarkcus Bowman. From the class of 2020, he was one of the best high school prospects in the country.

His senior season saw him rush for 1,614 yards, an 11.4 average, and 24 touchdowns. He won Florida’s Mr. Football for his efforts, as well as being the 7A Player of the Year.

Bowman signed with Clemson after his career at Lakeland, and then later transferred to play for Florida. Now he’s a member of the UCF program.

A speedster that has natural vision and excellent change of direction, Bowman is 5’10”, 195-pounds. While he has not been a starter in college, he was expected to be in Florida’s rotation at running back this upcoming season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

UCF's current running back depth chart has plenty of talent like Isaiah Bowser and Johnny Richardson, but the talent that Bowman has could enable him to not only help at running back but also as a return man and even as a receiving threat out of the backfield.

One way or another, the UCF coaching staff will find a way to utilize Bowman's skills before he leaves Orlando. This is truly a unique situation to land such an elite talent like Bowman and bring him back to his home area to finish out his college career.

2023 UCF Commitment List

Inside The Knights: Facebook - Twitter - YouTube - Spotify - Apple - Instagram

College Football Recruiting Coverage: Prospects - YouTube - Facebook - Twitter

In This Article (1)

UCF Knights
UCF Knights

Ryan O'Keefe after TD Space Uniform
Football

UCF Player Preview: WR Ryan O'Keefe

By Brian Smith14 hours ago
DeeJay Holmes, Jr. Pahokee (Fla.) High School - 2023
Football Recruiting

UCF Top Prospect Interview: DE DeeJay Holmes, Jr.

By Brian SmithJun 25, 2022
Todd Dagenais UCF Volleyball Head Coach
UCF Sports

UCF Volleyball Releases 2022 Schedule

By Guilherme Hiray LealJun 24, 2022
Randy Pittman Tight End Panama City (Fla.) Mosley 2023
Football Recruiting

UCF Recruiting Tracker: Knights Best Bet to Land Pittman?

By Brian SmithJun 24, 2022
Ricky Barber Space Game Memphis
Football

UCF Player Profile: DT Ricky Barber

By Brian SmithJun 24, 2022
Cindy Ball-Malone UCF Softball
UCF Sports

UCF Extends Ball-Malone’s Contract, Softball ‘Wins’

By Brian SmithJun 23, 2022
Terry Simmons, Jr.
Football Recruiting

Thursday Recruiting Rundown, June 23

By Brian SmithJun 23, 2022
Quadric Bullard UCF
Football

UCF Player Preview: Safety Quadric Bullard

By Andrew JohnsonJun 22, 2022