Thursday Recruiting Rundown, June 23

There are many topics to discuss for the programs across Florida, and this edition of the Thursday Recruiting Rundown starts with four verbal commitments from the past week.

Commitments

Florida – With the potential to play offensive tackle or offensive guard, nearby recruit Tommy Kinsler made his pledge to the Gators. Hailing from Ocala (Fla.) Trinity Catholic, Kinsler has been to UF’s campus numerous times. Really good addition to the Gators’ recruiting class.

Florida also earned a pledge from Isaiah Nixon , a prospect that previously committed to UCF. The edge defender comes by way of St. Petersburg (Fla.) Lakewood, and was a heavily recruited target across the SEC and beyond.

Florida State – None.

Miami – The Hurricanes’ recruiting class grew by two, beginning with Reid Mikeska from Cypress (Texas) Bridgeland. He’s a tight end that can play out wide or be a traditional power player that helps in the run game. He fits what Miami Head Coach Mario Cristobal did while the leader of the Oregon Football program, and he's expected to operate a power football offensive scheme in Coral Gables as well.

The other player added to Miami’s recruiting class is fast-rising quarterback Emory Williams from Milton (Fla.) High School near Pensacola. While most college football programs recruit Central Florida and South Florida the most when visiting the Sunshine State, Miami’s efforts to hit the Florida Panhandle paid off. Williams has good mobility, pocket awareness, and natural throwing motion.

UCF – None.

Who’s Next?

The impending decision of several recruits will happen over the course of the next three weeks. As noted in prior Recruiting Rundown editions like last week , the dates will sometimes change, but late June through early-to-mid July is typically when a lot of recruits make their college announcements.

One prime announcement will be top recruit quarterback Jaden Rashada. He is expected to pick Florida, but he took an official visit to Miami this week so there’s some uncertainty about what will happen. He makes his decision on June 26.

There’s defensive tackle Terry Simmons, Jr. from Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day School that’s also about to announce his college intentions.

Simmons is down to UCF, Duke, and Georgia Tech. At 6’2” and roughly 300 pounds, he’s light on his feet and also powerful enough to command double teams as a one technique in front of the opposing center. He will be a big pickup for any one of the Knights, Blue Devils or Yellow Jackets.

Further, some top recruits will suddenly pull the trigger and announce a college choice via Instagram or other form of social media. Look for each of Florida, Florida State, Miami and UCF to all receive verbal commitments by early July, and that trend could continue throughout the month of July.

More Flips?

A flip is considered a player that has made an announcement for a school and then changes that decision for another school. It’s commonly called, yes, a flip. With recruiting in the year 2022, flips are very common. There could be a flip on the way via a prospect from Dade County.

One of the most underrated recruits in Florida, at least in terms of recruiting rankings, would be Conrad Hussey. Playing for Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas, he made a pledge to Penn State back in April. Hussey went to Florida State on Wednesday. Miami and other programs are also involved for the talented prospect that could end up playing safety, cornerback or wide receiver in college.

Another possible in-state flip could take place with tight end Randy Pittman, a long-time FSU pledge, having visited UCF for an official visit this past weekend. Pittman has been to UCF multiple times in the past, and he’s a prime target for Gus Malzahn and the Knights.

Hottest Program Along the Recruiting Trail

If there’s a program that Florida programs, as well as any other college programs, are running up against and struggling to beat of late, it’s definitely an ACC program located in South Carolina.

Clemson is suddenly recruiting like a juggernaut. 11 verbal commitments during the month of June. That means all but three of the Tigers’ commitments came from this month.

Just in the last week, the Tigers picked up pledges from linebacker Dee Crayton from Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark and defensive lineman Stephiylan Green from Rome (Ga.) High School. Both prospects were coveted by numerous ACC, SEC and Big 10 programs, among others.

Clemson does not offer many prospects early on, as Head Coach Dabo Swinney prefers to evaluate recruits first-hand at camps and during unofficial visits to get to know prospects well. Now the Tigers are mounting a serious charge on the recruiting trail.

