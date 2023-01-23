Top Battle Miami WR Prospects

With a plethora of top players that came to South Florida to compete during the annual Battle Sports seven-on-seven tournament, the level of talent was once again elite. The following 12 wide receivers represented a sampling of the top prospects that stood out, among numerous others, from this past weekend’s Battle Miami seven-on-seven event.

No specific order

Kobe Howard - 24K - Pensacola (Fla.) Catholic - 2025

After a broken leg last year, he was back and better than ever. In fact, he showed no fear from his opening game. He went over the top of two defensive backs for a deep ball, catching it and tumbling to the end zone turf for a score. He’s already back to being a burner as well. Look for Howard to be one of the nation’s most sought after 2025 wide receivers.

Zycarl “CJ” Lewis - Slimey Boyz - Tampa (Fla.) Wharton - 2024

Still one of the quickest and most nimble inside receivers in the country, Lewis was very difficult to defend in short space. He caught several short passes, made defensive backs miss, and gobbled up extra yards. Lewis has been and continues to be one of the most exciting prospects in all of Florida.

Cameron Coleman - 24K - Phenix City (Ala.) Central - 2024

Nicknamed Megatron, Coleman’s frame gave off the impression that he will be well over 200 pounds in a couple of years. A big catch radius, quick feet, and a yes sir, no sir kind of guy, he’s what college coaches want at wide receiver. He’s going to be a very good college football player.

Andre Thompson, CAT Takeover - Houston (Texas) Episcopal - 2024

Speed and change of direction defined Thompson’s performance. He did well with in-and-out breaks, keeping defenders off balance. Once the football was in his hands, he exploded. He’s one of the best big-play slot receivers in the class of 2024.

JoJo Stone - Louisiana Bootleggers - Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes - 2024 - LSU commit

Always a well built prospect, Stone’s ability to change direction, find open space, and overall just understand the nuances of how to get open, have all improved during the past couple of years. He’s going to be really good in Baton Rouge playing for the Tigers.

Jeremiah Smith - South Florida Express - Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna - 2024 - Ohio State commit

As polished a high school receiver as one will find in America, Smith’s hands, quickness, and overall receiving skills allowed him to gain separation from defensive backs time and time again. In particular, Smith found ways to make clutch catches underneath and over the top of the opposing secondaries.

Quanell X Farrakhan, Jr. - CAT Takeover - The Woodlands (Texas) - 2025

Excellent first step and overall explosiveness; gets low when powering off the line of scrimmage. Those two items were noticeable from the get-go about Farrakhan. He’s already shown the speed to get over the top of a defense. Only going to be a junior this fall, so it’s going to be interesting to see just how fast this young man becomes. Farrakhan also showed to be adept at finding open holes against a zone defense. That’s a good sign as his football IQ already surpassed some older wide receivers.

Bredell Richardson - 24K - Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day School - 2024

After watching Richardson this past weekend, it would have been hard to find a better receiver when one combines route running and hands. He's also much faster than what many people have given him credit for. He got deep early on during 24K's first game, and here was the evidence:

Miles Burris - South Florida Express - Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian - 2024

This young man should probably be considered the fastest riser in all of the state of Florida. Burris improved his speed, quickness, route running and overall playmaking ability during the past year. Look for him to garner major Power 5 offers moving forward.

Chance Robinson - South Florida Express - Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas - 2024

Ignition! He had as good a first step off the line of scrimmage as any wide receiver in the tournament. Just explosive. Any defensive back that was not ready, he was blown by in a hurry. Robinson can also stop and start well, maneuver well after he catches the football, and does a nice job of catching the football away from his body.

Jaime Ffrench - Burch Sports - Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin - 2025

Ffrench really filled out his frame during the course of the past year. He's much more muscular and well defined. He's also a bit taller as well. Most notably, Ffrench has matured to the point that he's the vocal leader for Burch Sports. Ffrench showed his competitive nature before the games even began. Once on the gridiron, his speed, especially for a receiver that's roughly 6-foot-2, was impressive. He also used his long wingspan to snatch the football away from defensive backs.

Terrance "TJ" Moore - Slimey Boyz - Tampa (Fla.) Catholic - 2024

He's now up to about 6-foot-4, and Moore showed his power during the hand fighting between himself and several defensive backs that wanted to slow him down. He overpowered the vast majority of them. While still not a finished product, Moore's size, combined with excellent length, made him a threat at all three levels of the gridiron.

Overall, it was a blast to watch so many teams with ultra-talented wide receivers. Some units that lined up had three and four players that were sitting with 10 or more Power 5 offers.

Battle Miami was great. The above list was just a sample and it will be fun covering these prospects down the line.

