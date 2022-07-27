Skip to main content

UCF Adds Grant Reddick as Seventh 2023 Commitment

UCF keeps a prime recruiting target home with Orlando prospect and kicker Grant Reddick selecting the Knights.
Less than two weeks before the UCF Knights open up their fall camp, they have added to their 2023 recruiting class. Orlando (Fla.) Boone kicker Grant Reddick is heading less than 30 minutes away to play for the Knights.

Unlike many kickers, Reddick will head to UCF as a full-scholarship player. He is rated as the No. 1 kicker/punter in the nation according to Kohl’s Professional Camps, a camp setting devoted to evaluating and helping young kickers and punters become the best they can be.

With Reddick being added to the Knights' 2023 recruiting class, that’s seven total commitments. There are still several key recruits that UCF is after including more players in the greater Orlando area.

2023 UCF Commitment List

