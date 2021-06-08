Bounce House Weekend Recruiting Preview - Defensive End Prospects

Today will be the Bounce House Weekend recruiting primer. Here’s the beginning list of prospects headed to UCF for the big football recruiting bonanza, starting with four talented defensive ends.

The following list represents players that will be headed to UCF for official visits this June 11th up until or through June 13th. It’s UCF’s inaugural recruiting weekend of Head Coach Gus Malzahn’s tenure, and it’s loaded with talent. Let’s get started with defensive end prospects.

This list is in no particular order.

T.J. “Bull” Dudley, OLB/DE, 6’3”, 220 pounds, Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic

If your nickname is Bull, perhaps you were born to play football. Dudley’s style of play and skills represent a modern in-the-box defender; he attacks gaps to create negative yardage plays from multiple spots on the gridiron. Dudley lines up at outside linebacker to make plays in the run game by reading the play, and he also understands dropping into coverage and playing his keys in the passing game. The ability to cover ground in either aspect of the game is something Dudley possesses, so he’s capable of playing for any college program.

As for the Knights, he’s headed to UCF this June 11th for an official visit. He also has an official visit lined up with Texas (June 25), and already took an official visit to Oregon (June 4). Alabama and Auburn are amongst several programs that would love to sign Dudley as well. Here’s Dudley’s junior film:

Jeremiah Alexander, OLB/DE, 6’2”, 230 pounds, Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson

One of the nation’s elite pass rushers, Alexander is no stranger to college recruiters beating down his door. Offers from programs like in-state powers Alabama and Auburn aside, Alexander could also pick from offers such as Clemson, Georgia, Southern Cal, LSU and Florida. His first visit, however, will be in Orlando.

Alexander will be a coveted prospect until he signs with a program. UCF will have to knock it out of the park to land Alexander, but the Knights also receive the first opportunity to impress this young man and his family.

Micah Pollard, OLB/DE, 6’3”, 220 pounds, Jacksonville (Fla.) Bartram Trail

A player that really grew into his frame over the past 12 months, Pollard already has produced several elite plays (see his film below) that caught the attention of college coaches. Pollard is athletic enough to stay as an outside linebacker and cover, or place his hand in the dirt and become a pure pass rusher.

Pollard visited the University of Michigan (June 4) already, and he will visit the Bounce House this next weekend. He also has a plethora of offers including Kentucky, Cincinnati, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina, Nebraska, Iowa State, Kansas State, Auburn, and Pittsburgh to name a handful.

Jamaal Johnson, DE, 6’2”, 250 pounds, Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep

Playing for one of Florida’s top programs, Johnson has been a force off the edge for the Lions. The one time University of Miami commitment is back on the market, and his first official visit will be with the Knights this upcoming weekend. The Knights are likely the best bet to land Johnson at this point, but there’s a long way to go.

Johnson holds offers from the Knights and Hurricanes, as well as Pittsburgh, USF, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Syracuse, Iowa State, Southern Miss, West Virginia, and Minnesota.

This group of defensive ends is a fantastic list for the entire UCF defensive coaching staff to recruit from. To bring this list in during one weekend is well above UCF usually can produce. How well the Knights fair with signing at least one of the aforementioned four prospects will go a long way in determining if the Knights reached their defensive end recruiting needs.

