Sanford Seminole Prospects Make Positive Impression During UCF Football Camp

There were numerous prospects in attendance during today’s UCF Football seven-on-seven tournament. Three prospects from Seminole High School displayed their talents well.

After winning the Florida high school 8A state championship last season, Sanford (Fla.) Seminole needs little introduction. It’s an athletic group of players, many of which possess the ability to play several positions. Three of those players are being looked at by the UCF football coaching staff.

Florida is known for producing defensive talent, and all three of these young men can run. Further, the athleticism to change direction while continuing to run fast was present for all of the following players.

Ja’Cari and Demari Henderson, DB, 6’1”, 161-pounds, Sanford (Fla.) Seminole

The twins. That’s what some of their teammates and coaches call them. Yes, they are literally twin brothers so it’s difficult to immediately know which one is which while Ja’Cari and Demari are standing near each other. What is clear is their ability to play defensive back, and much of that has to do with their natural frames.

Not only did these two players mirror each other in size, but the way they play is as close to identical as can be, too. Long and lean frames are what immediately stand out about these young men. They have plenty of room to grow.

Another key factor would be just how long their legs are. Once they hit stride, they gallop as much as they run. Watching each of them play defensive back brought up interesting tendencies.

While both of the Henderson twins backpedaled quite well despite their height, the quickness with which each prospect changed direction and charged on the football was even better. That’s where the length came into play once again.

Long arms helped both Ja’Cari and Demari deflect passes that not many high school players would be able to reach. Each player is an aggressive defender, and with all of the quickness and change of direction skills that each possesses, it’s not surprising that UCF would really like to sign both players. As of right now, it’s hard to say where they will sign.

Neither player plans to attend any individual college camps, and neither recruit has set an official visit to UCF or any other school. What they have accomplished is racking up scholarship offers.

The twins confirmed offers from Boston College, UCF, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Indiana, Tulsa, Penn State, North Carolina State, Georgia Tech, and West Virginia to name a large portion of the offer list. The Knights are certainly making a concerted effort to sign each of the Henderson twins.

During the lunch time break, both of these young men were supposed to meet up with UCF Head Football Coach Gus Malzahn. Along with Defensive Coordinator Travis Williams and several other UCF football coaches, the twins were certainly attended to throughout the event.

Despite neither of them setting up a visit to UCF or any place else, it appears that the UCF coaching staff really wants these young men and will fight for their signatures all the way through national signing day. As an added bonus, there’s one more Seminole prospect to watch.

Kameron Moore is an underrated linebacker. That did not stop the young man from having a really good tournament. He’s the modern-day linebacker, too. While only about 6’1” and 200 pounds right now, this young man displayed his coverage skills all day long, including an interception.

UCF has always taken on great athletes and built them up, and perhaps Moore will be another one of those young men that can do the same one day. Moore is a player to watch from now through national signing day

Final Thoughts

The UCF football program put on a great seven-on-seven tournament, and a few the state of Florida's best players attended the event, representing Seminole High School. If recruiting goes well for UCF, possibly all three of these you men could be Knights. Time will tell.

You will find me on Twitter @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation