UCF Adds OT to 2023 Recruiting Class

Keyon Cox was a player that just kept on getting better. After receiving his first Power 5 offer from the SEC's Mississippi State in January, he's continued to progress into one of the best late bloomers along the offensive line in the South.

The UCF Knights certainly took notice. Offensive line coach Herb Hand and head coach Gus Malzahn decided to make an offer this past spring and the Knights have been after him ever since.

At a listed 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds, the Phenix City (Ala.) Central prospect has not yet reached the size to be a consistent contributor at the Power 5 level. That's typical for a freshman offensive lineman, however.

Cox was recruited for his frame as much as anything else. By the time he has left UCF, he will have put on 30 or more pounds, reshaped his body, and proven to be faster and stronger.

That's recruiting combined with player development. That's college football in 2022. UCF found themselves another quality player in the young Mr. Cox.

