UCF National Signing Day Profile: LB Andrew Harris

With three more days until UCF Knights head coach Gus Malzahn inks his second recruiting class, there’s an important linebacker to discuss.

Andrew Harris has shown his abilities as an all-around playmaker. The twin brother of Michael Harris, Andrew played middle linebacker for Altamonte Springs (Fla.) Lake Brantley. Here’s an overview of the 6-foot-1 and 200-pound linebacker’s skills.

First up, Harris has always been a hitter. He struck a ball carrier, much like his brother, and did so with more force than just about any other player his size could. The natural strength was there from a young age. As he became more technically sound with tackling technique, the hits just got bigger.

Watching how he flowed to the football from his middle linebacker spot, he used good leverage to fend off offensive linemen and still coiled and struck ball carriers with that same power mentioned before.

In space, Harris runs like a strong safety. He’s been adept at moving across the field and finding the football even when the play went completely away from his area. Even with these obvious strengths, it’s interesting to note that he’s still been a prospect that’s new to the game.

Along with his brother, he did not begin playing until his freshman season. Harris has picked up football quickly. That said, there’s also a big jump to the college level. He will be learning the nuances of how the run-pass option impacts middle linebackers, as well as being one-on-one with a running back in space.

Harris earned the reputation as an eager learner though. He’s not going to be denied. He just wanted a chance at a free education and loved sports. Football has become his calling and this is one young football player that UCF fans will love watching. Nobody is going to out work Harris, or his brother for that matter.

