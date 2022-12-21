John Walker is Officially a UCF Knight

National Signing Day brought one of the most intriguing recruitments to a close. Defensive tackle recruit John Walker committed to UCF back in the summer, but other programs kept coming after him.

Most notably, Walker visited the Florida Gators several times after making his commitment to the Knights. There were many UCF fans worried that he would change his commitment and end up in Gainesville instead of Orlando.

Now that he's faxed in his letter of intent, Walker has become a UCF football player. All that remains is for Walker to play ball and go to class at UCF. Let the good times roll.

Here's a little bit about Walker's overall talents from a scouting report here at Inside The Knights:

"When the Lakeland running back saw a small crease in the line, he cut it back up. He should have. The hole was there. Not for long.

Wham! Walker had already disengaged from his blocker and had headed full steam parallel to the line of scrimmage.

Walker stoned the running back at the line for no gain. Now, against many teams, that play gets to the second level and the running back has a shot to break loose for a big gain or even a touchdown. That’s why UCF ardently went after Walker. He makes plays that cannot be taught.

Later in the game it was a goal line situation. While the overall play was nullified by a false start on the offense, just watch big No. 55 in this video. Not many 305-pound prospects fire off like this."

