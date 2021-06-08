UCF Football Wants to Keep 2023 RB Prospect Cedric Baxter Home

In addition to the class of 2022, The Knights are focusing on top underclassmen Florida prospects like Cedric Baxter to come to play for UCF football and Head Coach Gus Malzahn.

There are old-school running backs like John Riggins (1970s and 1980s, Jets and Redskins) that utilized power to generate the majority of their yards, and then there were quicker, more nimble running backs such as LaDainian Thomlinson (early 2000s, Chargers and Jets) that primarily created yardage with quick feet and side-to-side movements that left defenders swiping at air. Finally, there are backs that can be a combination of both.

This trend towards all-around running backs is what 2021 college football is geared to produce: running backs that create mismatches in the running game and the passing game. Athletes with power plus the speed to create chunk plays.

Yes, the Knights need a power running back -- much like Kerryon Johnson did for Auburn under Coach Malzahn’s direction -- that can bull his way into the enz zone. What they also need is a running back that catches the football well enough for the opposing linebackers and secondary members to have to account for the UCF running back in the passing game.

Going back to Johnson, as a junior at Auburn during the 2017 season, he rushed for 1,391 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also caught 24 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns. In 2020, Auburn’s talented freshman running back, Tank Bigsby, ran for 834 yards and five touchdowns, while accumulating 11 receptions for 84 yards.

Both of these players were excellent power running backs, but not necessarily big-time receivers out of the backfield. Imagine if one or both of them caught the football as well as they ran the football.

For UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn’s offensive attack to reach fifth gear, his running backs need more than the traditional power running style to hit the hole and gain extra yardage after contact. Indeed, a variety is needed. That’s why class of 2023 running back prospect Cedric Baxter holds special importance to UCF.

Baxter plays running back for Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater, one of the perennial Florida 7A powerhouse programs. He was offered scholarships by a plethora of programs before he even touched the gridiron as a sophomore, and actually committed to Florida State at one point.

Amongst Baxter's offer list would be UCF, Florida State, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Stanford, Texas A&M, Auburn, Florida, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Miami, just to provide context as to how highly recruited this young man has already become.

Despite those facts, Baxter is still listening to college coaches across the country attempting to recruit him. One of the schools really after Baxter would be UCF. The Knights want to keep the Orlando product at home, and there’s good reason for the Knights doing so.

Baxter is a power running back. That’s not in question. For evidence, see his film below. More importantly, watch this next clip. Some players fight the ball into their hands. Other players catch the football naturally.

To go further into what the simple flat route offers an offense, consider this: when linebackers constantly press the line of scrimmage each time the quarterback starts to extend his arm towards the running back, it makes it all the more difficult for offensive linemen, tight ends and fullbacks to block for that same running back.

Meanwhile, when linebackers must respect screens and play-action passes to the running back, or just a running back catching a flat pass like Baxter did above, it places linebackers in a bind. A linebacker must decide if he should crash the line of scrimmage or play it safe and hold back. That provides a bevvy of opportunities for the running back, as well as the offense as a whole.

Play-action passes are more accessible, the running lanes can be opened up easier, and there are fewer players crowding the line of scrimmage for the quarterback or running back to worry about.

Now, here’s Baxter’s film. As one will see, he can pummel a would-be tackler that’s not ready for true power right in the chest plate. There’s also the matter of open-field speed. Pay particular attention to the clip that’s 40 seconds into Baxter’s video. That play personifies why he’s a difference-maker in the passing game as well as the running game.

Cedric Baxter's 2020 Sophomore Highlights.

A running back with the all-around skills to destroy a defense if it comes up to stuff the run. That’s 2021’s version of a dominant running back. It’s like combining Riggins and Thomlinson, if one will. Keep the defense honest and dictate to them.

If the Knights can land the talented 2023 running back from Edgewater High School, the offene’s future would be all the better for it. He is a great fit for what UCF wants to do on offense.

As for Baxter’s recruitment, there is a very long way to go. He has a long list of suitors including the Knights. Look for an update on Baxter later this month after he makes his whirlwind tour of college campuses.

Baxter confirmed Monday evening with Inside The Knights that he will make his second unofficial visit to UCF on Wednesday, June 9th.

