UCF Recruiting Notes, Under Armour Future 50

The summer is flying by and college football season will be here sooner than one believes. Recruiting is much the same.

After attending the July 16-17 Under Armour Future 50 event at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, a couple of important recruiting notes for the UCF Knights .

First up, top Miami (Fla.) Norland running back Javin Simpkins is probably going to decide between three schools – Georgia Tech, Louisville and UCF – after being offered by numerous programs.

His decision date is Aug. 25. After communicating directly with Simpkins, there’s no clear-cut favorite at this time. He’s seen all three campuses thus far, and he appears to be growing tired of the recruiting process like many other recruits at this stage of the process.

Can UCF keep him in the state of Florida? It’s hard to say. Even after chatting with the speedy Simpkins, this one is too close to call. There’s also an interesting note about a player that UCF almost landed.

Announcing his college intentions during the Future 50 event, top Tampa (Fla.) Catholic linebacker Lewis Carter decided on the Oklahoma Sooners. Here’s the commitment video:

Even with the commitment, and the fact he never took an official visit to UCF, the Knights came very close to landing Carter. There’s no knowledge of whether the now committed Carter will still communicate with UCF moving forward. There’s another takeaway here, however.

A big factor for the Knights even being in the race for Lewis, Defensive Coordinator Travis Williams. He has been constantly mentioned by recruits during his time in Orlando and Carter was no exception. This is a great sign for UCF moving forward.

To win in today’s world of recruiting, relationships are still king. Coach Williams does an excellent job building those relationships.

2023 UCF Commitment List

