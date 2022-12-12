UCF Recruiting Profile: DT John Walker

Continuing with UCF Knights class of 2023 senior profiles, this following player is a big get for the Knights, figuratively and literally.

The UCF coaching staff wanted to add some beef to the interior of the defensive line, and this young man’s athleticism has also been impossible to miss.

John Walker, DT, 6-4, 305 pounds, Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola

Strengths: Walker’s sheer power has been discussed many times at Inside The Knights. Coming off the snap of the football, his senior film showed him being a menace for interior offensive linemen as he quickly engaged and overpowered the opposition.

Once Walker’s hands reached the chest of the offensive lineman in front of him, it was rare for him not to win the rep. He’s increased his awareness with screens, counters, and draws as well, as he does not overrun as many plays as he did during his underclassman days.

Area to Improve: While picky, Walker could be even better with each arm being just as good with various pass rush moves. That has tended to come with time based on previous defensive lineman around the country.

Position Flexibility: Where does UCF need Walker, on any given play? That’s the question. From a base 4-3 defense, he has lined up at defensive tackle (3-technique), nose guard (1-technique) and could even play strong side defensive end (five technique) when it’s goal line.

He’s proven to be capable of playing head-up on the center as a true zero-technique, based on his natural skills, too. That would most likely stem from when UCF goes with a 3-3-5 look on defense.

Senior Film: The biggest improvement, as noted above, was Walker's recognition. Walker did a tremendous job of finding the football even when there was a lot of misdirection and eye candy to fool him. That's another reason UCF needed to add Walker prior to joining the Big 12 in 2023.

As he better understood what teams were trying to do, he became more and more unstoppable and found his way into the backfield. Walker had some of the best senior film of any player in the country. Take a look for yourself. As the saying goes in football, the eye in the sky does not lie.

John Walker’s Senior Film

