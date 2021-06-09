Wednesday's UCF Football Recruiting Notes

The Knights are gearing up for their big recruiting weekend, and there have been a couple of changes to the schedule. Additionally, a top cornerback is being recruited heavily by UCF football.

The Bounce House Weekend is drawing closer and closer. This Saturday, UCF football and Head Coach Gus Malzahn will be hosting players for unofficial and official visits, and the event will be a major part of UCF’s final recruiting class.

Here are a few visitor notes about that weekend, plus an introduction to a cornerback that UCF and many other programs already offered.

Visit Schedules Change for Two Recruits

With Bounce House Weekend starting in less than three days, there will likely be several prospects moving visit dates. The following two players are likely just the beginning of visit changes, but both players are expected to make it to UCF at some point.

Jamie Felix, RB, 5’9”, 190 pounds, Kingsland (Ga.) Camden County

Felix was supposed to visit UCF on Tuesday, but he stated to Inside The Knights, “I would have went but I have a baseball tournament.” Felix is one of Georgia’s best all-around running backs, and has numerous offers and opportunities. His next visit will be to Georgia Tech on Wednesday.

The Knights are excited to recruit Felix, and his all-around running back skills would be a great fit for Coach Malzahn's offensive philosophy.

T.J. “Bull” Dudley, DE/OLB, 6’3”, 220 pounds, Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic

Dudley was slated for an official visit to see UCF this upcoming weekend, but according to Dudley, his plans will be as follows. “No sir, Bounce House Day,” Dudley stated about trekking to Orlando this upcoming weekend. Thus, his official visit date has been moved. “Official (visit to UCF this) June 25-27.”

The Knights actually receive two visits, as Dudley will be an unofficial visitor this weekend. Bringing in an Alabama prospect is great, but it’s hard to show a prospect everything UCF offers within a mere 48-hour period, per NCAA rules, for an official visit. The new visit dates will benefit the Knights and Dudley.

UCF Continues to Recruit Georgia Hard

Kayin Lee, CB, 5’11 ½”, 174 1/2 pounds, Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove

It’s always good to jump on top cornerbacks as soon as possible, and the Knights have done just that with one of the best cornerbacks down South. One of the best class of 2023 cornerbacks in the United States will once again be playing just outside of Atlanta, Ga. this fall. Lee played exceptionally well during his sophomore campaign, stood out during the March Atlanta Under Armour combine, and is receiving interest from programs across the country.

Some of his offers include Georgia, UCF, Auburn, Arkansas, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, and Michigan State. He’s still competing, however, and did very well at Ohio State’s camp.

Lee, seen in the cover photo for this article during Under Armour, sent his final numbers via a picture from the Ohio State football camp. He registered a 4.46 and 4.41 forty, and his broad jump was 9’8”. Those are impressive numbers for a player that just finished 10th grade. As for recruiting, Lee provided a short list of schools that are recruiting him the hardest.

“Ohio State, Georgia, and Notre Dame,” Lee stated of the programs that are really coming after him. “Georgia Tech and UCF, too. And Arkansas.”

It's great to see UCF being mentioned with one of the class of 2023's top recruits regardless of position. This week already displayed a trend towards higher ranked recruits, and Lee solidifies that trend even further.

