Skip to main content

UCF Adding Deshaun Davis to Football Coaching Staff

Former star linebacker Deshaun Davis joining the UCF Football coaching staff as his first college job.

ORLANDO – Sometimes connections come back around. In the case of former Auburn linebacker Deshaun Davis, he’s quite familiar with many coaches on the UCF Football coaching staff. He’s now joining them.

Obviously there’s a connection with current UCF Co-Defensive Coordinator and Linebackers Coach Travis Williams. He actually came to Auburn as a Defensive Analyst in 2014, the same year Davis joined the Tigers as a player.

Davis was at Auburn for five seasons (2014-2018), and he was one of the SEC’s best defenders. That's also five of the years that now UCF Head Football Coach Gus Malzahn spent on The Plains. Malzahn, like Williams, saw Davis and what he could do on the gridiron first hand.

Just during his fifth-year senior season in 2018, Davis produced 116 total tackles (57 solo), 15 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, four quarterback hurries and four passes broken up. For his efforts, Davis was named to the All-SEC team. 

Those talents and accomplishments gave Davis a shot in the NFL with Philadelphia, Cincinnati and Jacksonville in 2019 before he went to the CFL (2020-2021). After his  professional football career, Davis went into coaching, and did so at Alabama high school powerhouse Thompson High School near Birmingham. 

While an introduction to football coaching, Davis can also use his experience as a player and top recruit to help the Knights moving forward, as he is now a graduate assistant with UCF. While he learns from the UCF staff, those under him will also learn.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Current players will be able to talk to someone that was once a big-time recruit from Mobile (Ala.) Prichard. He’s walked in their shoes as a recruit, and also as a college player dealing with college life. Not every college coaching staff has someone as relatable as Davis.

Being on the practice field, in the weight room or just seeing him on the UCF campus, that’s a member of the UCF coaching staff that can help relate to the young men representing the Knights.

Good for Davis, as he’s launching his college coaching career, and good for those at UCF to bring him in. The former elite college linebacker is reunited with many individuals at UCF that he once worked with at Auburn. The UCF Football program continues to build its program with people that come from success, and Davis is no exception.

2023 UCF Commitment List

Inside The Knights: Facebook - Twitter - YouTube - Spotify - Apple - Instagram

College Football Recruiting Coverage: Prospects - YouTube - Facebook - Twitter

In This Article (1)

UCF Knights
UCF Knights

Lokahi Pauole, Offensive Guard, UCF
Football

UCF Player Preview: OG Lokahi Pauole

By Brian Smith20 hours ago
UCF Helmet
Football

2022 UCF Versus Temple Preview

By Jack EdwardsJun 12, 2022
Knightro
Football

UCF Joining Big XII: "It Changes Everything"

By Brian SmithJun 11, 2022
UCF Gold Helmets on Table
Football Recruiting

UCF Recruiting Tracker: Kaleb Cost Making Decision, Knights in Final 5

By Brian SmithJun 10, 2022
UCF Helmet
Football

For 2023, UCF Joins Big XII

By Brian SmithJun 10, 2022
Gus Malzahn - Rockledge - 2022 7v7 Tournament
Football Recruiting

UCF Recruiting: Seven-on-Seven Camp Highlights

By Brian SmithJun 10, 2022
John Walker Defensive Tackle Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola - 2023
Football Recruiting

Thursday Recruiting Rundown, June 9th

By Brian SmithJun 9, 2022
Rashee Rice SMU Receiver
Football

Mustang ‘Firepower’: Previewing 2022 UCF Opponent SMU

By Jack EdwardsJun 9, 2022