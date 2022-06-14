UCF Adding Deshaun Davis to Football Coaching Staff

ORLANDO – Sometimes connections come back around. In the case of former Auburn linebacker Deshaun Davis, he’s quite familiar with many coaches on the UCF Football coaching staff. He’s now joining them.

Obviously there’s a connection with current UCF Co-Defensive Coordinator and Linebackers Coach Travis Williams. He actually came to Auburn as a Defensive Analyst in 2014, the same year Davis joined the Tigers as a player.

Davis was at Auburn for five seasons (2014-2018), and he was one of the SEC’s best defenders. That's also five of the years that now UCF Head Football Coach Gus Malzahn spent on The Plains. Malzahn, like Williams, saw Davis and what he could do on the gridiron first hand.

Just during his fifth-year senior season in 2018, Davis produced 116 total tackles (57 solo), 15 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, four quarterback hurries and four passes broken up. For his efforts, Davis was named to the All-SEC team.

Those talents and accomplishments gave Davis a shot in the NFL with Philadelphia, Cincinnati and Jacksonville in 2019 before he went to the CFL (2020-2021). After his professional football career, Davis went into coaching, and did so at Alabama high school powerhouse Thompson High School near Birmingham.

While an introduction to football coaching, Davis can also use his experience as a player and top recruit to help the Knights moving forward, as he is now a graduate assistant with UCF. While he learns from the UCF staff, those under him will also learn.

Current players will be able to talk to someone that was once a big-time recruit from Mobile (Ala.) Prichard. He’s walked in their shoes as a recruit, and also as a college player dealing with college life. Not every college coaching staff has someone as relatable as Davis.

Being on the practice field, in the weight room or just seeing him on the UCF campus, that’s a member of the UCF coaching staff that can help relate to the young men representing the Knights.

Good for Davis, as he’s launching his college coaching career, and good for those at UCF to bring him in. The former elite college linebacker is reunited with many individuals at UCF that he once worked with at Auburn. The UCF Football program continues to build its program with people that come from success, and Davis is no exception.

