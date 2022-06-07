Closer Look: 2023 UCF Commitment List

ORLANDO - Below is a running list of the UCF Knights commitments that will be updated as each commitment takes place. Click the links on the name of prospects for each full film breakdown.

Commitments listed in alphabetical order.

Kaven Call, DE/OLB, Apopka (Fla.) High School

Active hands that disengage from the offensive lineman quickly and a speedy takeoff play after play accentuate the style of play that’s downhill all the time for Call. He is also a versatile performer that can play standing up or in a three-point stance. Should be an early contributor for the Knights.

Jayvontay Conner, TE, Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth

One of the most underrated prospects in America, Conner’s ability to play as an inline tight end, split out wide as a flex tight end, or even as an H-back is great value for UCF. He’s still not done adding muscle mass so there’s going to be more improvements to his game. Moving forward, look for UCF to try and sign more players with the versatility of Conner.

Troy Ford, Jr., LB, Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day School

During the day he committed to UCF, Troy Ford, Jr. with his parents. @fbscout_florida

A traditional inside linebacker from the perspective that he’s a thumper between the tackles, Ford is also a cerebral player that will use leverage to get by an offensive lineman in the hole and make a run stuff. He’s no stranger to rushing the passer off the edge either. Finally, he’s really improving in pass coverage, something that lends him to being a three-down linebacker, a rare commodity for a player with Ford’s 230-pound frame.

Jamal Merriweather, OT, Brunswick (Ga.) High School

A prospect that is still growing into his body and adding good weight, Merriweather is the type of player that could end up at 310-pounds in a few years. He’s currently a very athletic looking big man that does well in space when pulling, and he’s powerful with his arms extended. Once in Orlando, he just needs to continue to build muscle and work his craft as the physical tools are there to be a multi-year starter.

Isaiah Nixon, DE/OLB, St. Petersburg (Fla.) Lakewood

A naturally gifted athlete first and foremost, Nixon has the tools to play multiple spots at the college level. At defensive end and outside linebacker to rush the passer, however, that’s where’s going to spend his time training while a part of the UCF Football program. Nixon’s long arms keep offensive tackles away from him while his quick burst and long strides help him bend the corner on his way to the quarterback.

Dylan Rizk, QB, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons

Dylan Rizk after the Cardinal Gibbons spring scrimmage. @fbscout_florida

Finally filling out his frame at 205-pounds, Rizk is a passer that makes the clutch plays. When it’s third down and a completion is a must, Rizk makes really good throws. That’s the mark of a competitor. He’s capable of beating teams with short passes if that’s all that’s there. Rizk does a good job with timing the intermediate routes, and his arm makes throws down the field to challenge the deep secondary.

