Closer Look: What UCF is getting with Transfer Portal Addition Jireh Wilson

Knights add experience and production from the Transfer Portal.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Jireh Wilson was a young man that played in 46 games throughout his four-year East Carolina career. It was a great pickup for UCF head coach Gus Malzahn and the Knights.

The 6-foot-3 and 219-pound safety has been productive throughout his time as a Pirate. Here are his statistics, year by year.

2019: 12 games, 28 tackles, one tackle for loss, and a quarterback hurry.

2020: nine games, 70 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, three pass breakups, a quarterback hurry, and three forced fumbles.

2021: 12 games, 44 tackles, four tackles, 2.5 sacks, four pass breakups and a quarterback hurry.

2022: 13 games, 48 tackles, 4.5 tfl, 3 interceptions, and 1 fumble recovery.

From the Transfer Portal, Wilson joins fellow safety DeJordan Mask from Texas State, which will help offset the loss of Divaad Wilson to the 2023 NFL Draft. A few more notes about Wilson and what he brings to Orlando.

Size. This young man can be used in multiple ways because of his history of playing different roles with the Pirates. Short yardage plays could see him in the box. There’s also the chance he could play nickel when going against a bigger slot receiver or tight end. He’s also been good at blitzing, so there will be different ways for him to attack the backfield from different spots on the field.

Overall, it still goes back to experience. 46 games played. That’s a lot. Going into the pass-happy Big 12 conference, Wilson's experience in the deep secondary was a great addition for the UCF football program.

2023 UCF Commitment List

2022 UCF Football Roster

In This Article (1)

UCF Knights
UCF Knights

