Gus Malzahn Names John Rhys Plumlee UCF’s Starting Quarterback

The UCF Knights quarterback battle between the incumbent Mikey Keene, and Ole Miss Rebels transfer John Rhys Plumlee, has concluded. Plumlee will be the starting quarterback.

This information comes from UCF Head Football Coach Gus Malzahn, who just announced the decision.

Keene was a 10-game starter for the Knights last fall, but now he will be the second string signal caller. True freshman Thomas Castellanos is the third quarterback on the depth chart. As for Plumlee leading into his now starting role, it’s been an interesting journey.

Plumlee was playing quarterback for for Ole Miss in 2019 alsong with now NFL quarterback Matt Corral. Plumlee's best game was the contest against eventual 2019 National Champion LSU, a game in which he rushed for 212 yards and four touchdowns.

Plumlee went on to play running back and wide receiver for Ole Miss. Now that he’s transferred over to UCF to play quarterback, plus gone through spring, summer and fall camp, Plumlee has been given the nod by Malzahn to start behind center for the Knights.

It will be interesting to see how Plumlee utilizes his legs, in addition to his arm, to operate the offensive system that not only Malzahn prefers. It’s also one that newly hired UCF Offensive Coordinator Chip Lindsey is now in charge of.

Also the Quarterback Coach, Lindsey is in his second tour on a Malzahn-led coaching staff. He was with Malzahn from 2017-2018 down The Plains at Auburn.

Therefore, he’s quite accustomed to being involved with a quarterback that can run and throw like Plumlee, as well as one that’s likely to involve a lot of run-pass option plays like the Knights will probably use this fall.

UCF opens its 2022 college football season schedule with a home game against South Carolina State on Sep. 1.

