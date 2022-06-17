UCF's NFL Impact Increasing

For the UCF Knights, one of the ways that success can be measured is how many players are not only reaching the National Football League (NFL) level, but how many are truly successful. It’s hard to reach the highest plateau in football, and the Knights are well represented.

UCF Football has experienced recent success in developing productive talent for the NFL draft, setting a program record with five student-athletes selected in 2021.

The NFL Draft list included Richie Grant (40th overall to the Atlanta Falcons in the second round), Aaron Robinson (71st overall by the New York Giants in the third round), Jacob Harris (141st to the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth round), Tay Gowan (223rd overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the sixth round), and Tre Nixon (242nd overall to the New England Patriots in the seventh round).

The Knights are not strangers to producing NFL talent as former quarterback Blake Bortles became UCF’s highest draft pick when selected 3rd overall in 2014 by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Other prominent and effective draftees include the legendary Hall of Fame quarterback Daunte Culpepper, two-time Super Bowl champion Asante T. Samuel, Super Bowl champ and four-time Pro Bowler Josh Sitton, six-time Pro Bowler Brandon Marshall, Pro Bowler Latavius Murray and Pro Bowler A.J. Bouye.

With Head Coach Gus Malzahn and his recruiting savvy coaching staff, UCF is on the right track to continue developing talented players that can endure extended NFL careers. Here are some UCF Knights who currently make an impact at the NFL level:

Gabriel Davis | WR | Buffalo Bills | @gabedavis13_

Gabriel Davis celebrates a touchdown versus the Kansas City Chiefs Jamie Germano / USA TODAY NETWORK

Davis has exploded onto an NFL scene where young players have become accustomed to recording breakout seasons early on in their careers. Davis signed a four-year, $3.99 million dollar deal with the Buffalo Bills after being selected No. 128 in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Heading into the 2022 season, Davis has developed into a big-play receiver prospect in just his second year.

His record-setting night in Buffalo’s AFC playoff match against the Kansas City Chiefs is one of the more impressive single-game playoff performances in recent years. He went on to finish the game with eight receptions, 201 yards, with the astonishing four touchdown receptions.

Davis's decorated UCF career includes 23 career touchdown receptions (2nd in school history), 2,447 career receiving yards and his 152 career receptions are the 10th most in UCF history.

Playing for Don Stark at Sanford (Fla.) Seminole, he tallied 69 receptions for 1,347 yards (19.5 avg), with 17 TDs in 2016. He was honored as Orlando Touchdown Club’s Offensive Player of the Year.

Shaquill Griffin | DB | Jacksonville Jaguars | @Shaquillg

Griffin recently signed a three-year, $40 million dollar contract with $29 million guaranteed to play for the Jaguars. The St. Petersburg (Fla.) Lakewood product and UCF standout defensive back was selected 90th overall (3rd Round) by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2017 NFL Draft.

In his senior season at UCF, Griffin recorded a team-high four interceptions and broke up a team-best 15 passes, tying for the second-most in a single season at UCF.

Griffin is also the twin brother to UCF fan-favorite Shaquem Griffin, who were both reunited when drafted by the Seattle Seahawks. Griffin earned a 2019 Pro Bowl selection but has since transitioned to the Jaguars who are in much need of decent secondary play.

The fifth-year defensive back allowed a career low in yards per catch (11.8) and displayed quality coverage skills in both man coverage and zone schemes. Jacksonville will look for Griffin to become more of a playmaker while leading the cornerback unit in 2022.

Mike Hughes | DB | Detroit Lions | @bigmikee_1

Mike Hughes was an electric return man for the Knights. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

In 2017, Hughes transferred to UCF from Garden City Community College and contributed to the Knights’ undefeated season and the Colley Matrix poll claimed National Championship. Hughes recorded the game-sealing 95-yard kickoff return for a score on November 24, 2017, in UCF's War on I-4 game against the USF.

His remarkable return saved UCF’s undefeated season and has rewarded Hughes with praises from Orlando natives. Hughes finished his junior season at UCF and totaled 49 tackles, including 37 solo and a half tackle for loss. He was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round (30th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Hughes’ breakout game was in a 48-9 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, where he recorded nine tackles, two forced fumbles, and a 23-yard fumble return for a touchdown, earning AFC Defensive Player of the Week. On March 21, 2022, the Detroit Lions signed Hughes to a one-year contract.

Breshad Perriman | WR | Tampa Bay Buccaneers | @B_Perriman11

Breshard Perriman is an accomplished NFL wide receiver with six years in the league. Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Perriman is currently a wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played at UCF from 2012 to 2014 and was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Perriman was on the receiving end of Tom Brady's 700th career touchdown pass last season which happened to be a walk-off 58-yard touchdown pass to defeat the Buffalo Bills in week 14.

Perriman began the NFL receiver pipeline for the Knights and has played for various teams including the Washington Redskins, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets and Chicago Bears. He has 136 career receptions for 2,233 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Matt Prater | PK | Arizona Cardinals | @MattPrater_5

One of the NFL's most reliable place kickers, Matt Prater. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The veteran placekicker has set multiple NFL records during his successful professional campaign. Prater owns the record for the most career field goals made of 50 yards or longer (63) and consecutive field goals made of 55 yards or longer (seven).

Prater is a two-time Pro Bowler, holds the single-season record for extra points made (75), and slugged the second-longest field goal ever made in NFL history (64-yards). The UCF product and undrafted free agent has played for various teams including the Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons and the Denver Broncos.

Prater attended UCF from 2002 to 2005 where he displayed early signs of his superior leg strength. He was also versatile while in college, fulfilling both punting and place-kicking duties for the Knights. During his sophomore season, Prater led the nation, and broke the school and Mid-American Conference record, averaging 47.9 yards per punt.

Prater’s 50 made field goals ranks third all-time in UCF’s record books. He recently signed a two-year $6,500,000 contract with the Arizona Cardinals, including a $1,850,000 signing bonus, $3,775,000 guaranteed.

Tre’Quan Smith | WR | New Orleans Saints | @TreQuanSmithUCF

Smith was originally selected by New Orleans in the third round (91st overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. The 6-2, 210 boundary receiver product recently re-signed a two-year contract with the Saints but after drafting Chris Olave and adding Jarvis Landry next to Michael Thomas, Smith will need to prove himself worthy of playing time on a rising roster.

Smith has evolved various times throughout his professional career while battling minor injuries. His ability to provide a blocking component and versatility to play any receiver position is what has likely kept him active on an NFL roster.

During his time at UCF, Smith finished second in career 100-yard receiving games (11), third in career touchdown receptions (22), tied for fifth in career receptions (168), eighth in yards per reception with 16.4 and third in career receiving yards (2,748) in program history.

2022 NFL Draft:

The following Knights are just beginning their NFL careers:

Defensive lineman Kalia Davis was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in round 6 with pick No. 42.

Offensive Lineman Cole Schneider was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Green Bay Packers.

Defensive end Big Kat Bryant will play in Dallas after being signed by the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent.

Offensive lineman Marcus Tatum was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent.

Wide receiver Brandon Johnson signed as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos.

