Touring UCF Facilities with John Rhys Plumlee

UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee helps give a tour of UCF facilities.

The UCF Knights football program has one of the most convenient overall athletic facilities for its players in the country.

The proximity to attending classes, lifting weights, equipment room, offices for coaches, nutrition, practice fields, and the stadium itself, are all a part of the football facility and what's near by.

Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee gave a tour of the facilities with Mercury Media's Adam Breneman. It's a cool inside look at all the different aspects of what UCF football players utilize. Check it out with this in-depth video:

Keep up with UCF News!

