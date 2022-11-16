Skip to main content

Navy at UCF: Series History, Where to Watch, Odds, Weather & More

Game details for the Navy Midshipmen at the UCF Knights.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The UCF Knights will be at home one last time in 2022, this time to play the Navy Midshipmen. UCF comes into the contest at 5-1 in the American Athletic Conference, as well as holding a 8-2 overall mark.

The Knights will be facing a Midshipmen team that's sitting at 3-4 in the AAC, and is 3-7 overall. More importantly, UCF will be playing a unique opponent in Navy because of the triple option and how difficult it is to prepare for it.

Here's a look at all the gameday information for when the Midshipmen come to Orlando to play the Knights.

RELATED: 2022 UCF Football Roster

Series History

This will only be the fourth meeting between the two institutions. UCF holds a 2-1 advantage over Navy, but the Midshipmen won last year’s contest 34-30.

The other two games happened in 2017, a 31-21 UCF win at Navy, and 2018, when the Knights prevailed 35-24 in the Bounce House.

A victory over Navy gives UCF a great shot to be ranked inside the College Football Playoff top 15.

Offensive Scoring (indicates national ranking)

UCF: 35.9 points scored per game (20).

Navy: 22.9 points scored per game (100).

Scoring Defense

UCF: Allowed 20 points per contest (20).

Navy: Allowed 25.8 points per game (63).

Turnover Margin

UCF Knights: 11 turnovers gained and 14 lost, which totals minus-three turnovers on the season (88).

Navy: 16 gained and 14 lost on the season, for a plus-four overall margin (51).

Gameday

Saturday, Nov. 19.

Location: FBC Mortgage Stadium, Orlando.

Kickoff: 11 a.m. EST.

Broadcast: ESPN2, Dish: 143, DirecTV: 209.

Streaming Online: Fubu TV.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Radio: FM 96.9 THE GAME/AM 740 THE GAME.

Betting Line, Over/Under, and Money Line

Per the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook, UCF -16.5 over Navy.

The over/under point spread is 52.5.

Money line has UCF (-901), and Navy (+500).

AccuWeather Forecast

Mostly cloudy.

High Temperature: 73 degrees.

Real Feel High Temperature: 71 degrees.

Real Feel Shade High: 70 degrees.

Max UV index: 3.

Average Wind: North at nine miles per hour.

Max Wind Gusts: 16 miles per hour.

Rain Probability: 19%.

Average Cloud Cover: 85%.

Sunset: 6:06 p.m. EST.

Why is UCF Playing Navy at 11 in the Morning?

Navy at UCF: Xavier Arline or Maasai Maynor Starts at QB?

Week 12 College Football Schedule: ‘Trap’ Games for UCF, Michigan and TCU

2023 UCF Commitment List

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

In This Article (1)

UCF Knights
UCF Knights

Daba Fofana navy midshipmen
Football

3 Keys to Victory: Navy at UCF

By Brian Smith
Johnny Dawkins UCF Head Basketball Coach
Basketball

Defense led UCF to 70-37 Win Over Western Illinois

By Brian Smith
k.d. mcdaniel
Football

Why is UCF Playing Navy at 11 in the Morning?

By Brian Smith
vs notre dame
Football

Navy at UCF: Xavier Arline or Maasai Maynor starts at QB?

By Brian Smith
michael pratt quarterback tulane green wave
Football

Week 12 CFB Schedule: 'Trap Games' for UCF, Michigan and TCU

By Brian Smith
wide receiver ucf knights - tulane
Football

UCF Knights Move Into Associated Press Poll's Top 20

By Brian Smith
Michael Pratt Tulane Green Wave
Football

Top UCF Defensive Performers vs Tulane

By Brian Smith
John Rhys Plumlee - Matt Lee - Sam Jackson
Football

UCF's Best Offensive Performers vs Tulane

By Brian Smith