Navy at UCF: Series History, Where to Watch, Odds, Weather & More

The UCF Knights will be at home one last time in 2022, this time to play the Navy Midshipmen. UCF comes into the contest at 5-1 in the American Athletic Conference, as well as holding a 8-2 overall mark.

The Knights will be facing a Midshipmen team that's sitting at 3-4 in the AAC, and is 3-7 overall. More importantly, UCF will be playing a unique opponent in Navy because of the triple option and how difficult it is to prepare for it.

Here's a look at all the gameday information for when the Midshipmen come to Orlando to play the Knights.

RELATED: 2022 UCF Football Roster

Series History

This will only be the fourth meeting between the two institutions. UCF holds a 2-1 advantage over Navy, but the Midshipmen won last year’s contest 34-30.

The other two games happened in 2017, a 31-21 UCF win at Navy, and 2018, when the Knights prevailed 35-24 in the Bounce House.

A victory over Navy gives UCF a great shot to be ranked inside the College Football Playoff top 15.

Offensive Scoring (indicates national ranking)

UCF: 35.9 points scored per game (20).

Navy: 22.9 points scored per game (100).

Scoring Defense

UCF: Allowed 20 points per contest (20).

Navy: Allowed 25.8 points per game (63).

Turnover Margin

UCF Knights: 11 turnovers gained and 14 lost, which totals minus-three turnovers on the season (88).

Navy: 16 gained and 14 lost on the season, for a plus-four overall margin (51).

Gameday

Saturday, Nov. 19.

Location: FBC Mortgage Stadium, Orlando.

Kickoff: 11 a.m. EST.

Broadcast: ESPN2, Dish: 143, DirecTV: 209.

Streaming Online: Fubu TV.

Radio: FM 96.9 THE GAME/AM 740 THE GAME.

Betting Line, Over/Under, and Money Line

Per the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook, UCF -16.5 over Navy.

The over/under point spread is 52.5.

Money line has UCF (-901), and Navy (+500).

AccuWeather Forecast

Mostly cloudy.

High Temperature: 73 degrees.

Real Feel High Temperature: 71 degrees.

Real Feel Shade High: 70 degrees.

Max UV index: 3.

Average Wind: North at nine miles per hour.

Max Wind Gusts: 16 miles per hour.

Rain Probability: 19%.

Average Cloud Cover: 85%.

Sunset: 6:06 p.m. EST.

Game-Related Articles and Information

Why is UCF Playing Navy at 11 in the Morning?

Navy at UCF: Xavier Arline or Maasai Maynor Starts at QB?

Week 12 College Football Schedule: ‘Trap’ Games for UCF, Michigan and TCU

2023 UCF Commitment List

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram