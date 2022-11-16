Navy at UCF: Series History, Where to Watch, Odds, Weather & More
The UCF Knights will be at home one last time in 2022, this time to play the Navy Midshipmen. UCF comes into the contest at 5-1 in the American Athletic Conference, as well as holding a 8-2 overall mark.
The Knights will be facing a Midshipmen team that's sitting at 3-4 in the AAC, and is 3-7 overall. More importantly, UCF will be playing a unique opponent in Navy because of the triple option and how difficult it is to prepare for it.
Here's a look at all the gameday information for when the Midshipmen come to Orlando to play the Knights.
Series History
This will only be the fourth meeting between the two institutions. UCF holds a 2-1 advantage over Navy, but the Midshipmen won last year’s contest 34-30.
The other two games happened in 2017, a 31-21 UCF win at Navy, and 2018, when the Knights prevailed 35-24 in the Bounce House.
A victory over Navy gives UCF a great shot to be ranked inside the College Football Playoff top 15.
Offensive Scoring (indicates national ranking)
UCF: 35.9 points scored per game (20).
Navy: 22.9 points scored per game (100).
Scoring Defense
UCF: Allowed 20 points per contest (20).
Navy: Allowed 25.8 points per game (63).
Turnover Margin
UCF Knights: 11 turnovers gained and 14 lost, which totals minus-three turnovers on the season (88).
Navy: 16 gained and 14 lost on the season, for a plus-four overall margin (51).
Gameday
Saturday, Nov. 19.
Location: FBC Mortgage Stadium, Orlando.
Kickoff: 11 a.m. EST.
Broadcast: ESPN2, Dish: 143, DirecTV: 209.
Streaming Online: Fubu TV.
Radio: FM 96.9 THE GAME/AM 740 THE GAME.
Betting Line, Over/Under, and Money Line
Per the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook, UCF -16.5 over Navy.
The over/under point spread is 52.5.
Money line has UCF (-901), and Navy (+500).
AccuWeather Forecast
Mostly cloudy.
High Temperature: 73 degrees.
Real Feel High Temperature: 71 degrees.
Real Feel Shade High: 70 degrees.
Max UV index: 3.
Average Wind: North at nine miles per hour.
Max Wind Gusts: 16 miles per hour.
Rain Probability: 19%.
Average Cloud Cover: 85%.
Sunset: 6:06 p.m. EST.
