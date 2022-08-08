How will UCF Use O'Keefe, Hudson and the Receiving Corps?

Many people want to discuss the quarterback battle between Mikey Keene and John Rhys Plumlee , and that’s an important topic. It should not be considered the only offensive situation to monitor, however.

Another interesting topic from the UCF fall camp media day stems from how the Knights will utilize the wide receivers. It’s a topic that’s been brought up multiple times within articles at Inside The Knights, and for good reason.

Finding creative ways to get players like Ryan O’Keefe, Amari Johnson, Javon Baker and Kobe Hudson the football, among other wide receivers, can lead to big plays. Each one of them has the ability to make a defender miss and then run to the end zone.

A simple five-yard play can become an 80-yard touchdown. Moving one receiver to the slot and another receiver outside, is one way to create confusion for the defense. That leads to more chances to create those big plays. Sounds easy, but It’s not.

Each player must know the different route concepts and play calls. If one player misses the assignment by running the incorrect route, it can cost the team a turnover or a sack. Fall camp will help to determine what UCF can do.

To actually see whether the receivers move around to different positions, everyone needs to wait until Sep. 1 when the Knights play South Carolina State in the home opener.

To that end, UCF Wide Receiver Coach Grant Heard took a few moments to discuss his wide receivers playing multiple positions. How well this situation plays out could determine playing time, the overall pecking order for the depth chart, and just how explosive the UCF passing game becomes this season.

2023 UCF Commitment List

Keep up with UCF News! Check out Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram