Talking UCF Quarterbacks Mikey Keene and John Rhys Plumlee

Before going to the UCF Knights fall camp media day, some people were probably curious about how the two quarterbacks – Mikey Keene and John Rhys Plumlee – would act around one another.

Would they be competitors to the point where they did not speak much? It would not be the first time two competing quarterbacks did not get along, whether talking college or pro football.

That said, it was great to see both of these young men represent themselves well in front of the microphones, as well as the UCF Football program overall. Both are class acts. A few takeaways, starting with the returning starter, Keene.

He seemed more comfortable now than he did last fall. Relaxed. Easy going. All smiles.

Keene just went through each question, answered accordingly, and moved forward. Nothing was rushed. He made a statement and that was it. That’s the mark of a player that is happy to be where he’s at. Plumlee is also an impressive person.

Plumlee is used to the spotlight as he was a national recruit that ended up at Ole Miss and playing in the SEC West prior to coming to UCF. Not surprising that he was comfortable in front of the cameras. He’s been there and done that. Off camera was even better.

Plumlee was just hanging out and chatting with other members of the UCF Football staff. Laughing and having a good time.

That was proven once again during his press conference. It is impressive how he did not let the quarterback battle conversation, or anything else asked of him, to catch him off guard. He’s ready to go play some football.

After Keene and Plumlee completed their individual press conferences, they took some photos together. It became apparent that they are friends. This is not in fact a true competition where they’re rooting against each other. Quite the opposite.

Look for Keene and Plumlee to push one another on the gridiron. Give advice with coverages, talk through mistakes and make suggestions with possible checks at the line of scrimmage. This is a healthy quarterback situation no matter which player ends up starting behind center.

From watching them from the moment they walked out in front of the media until it was over, it is obvious to me that there’s no negativity of any kind between Keene and Plumlee. Compete? Sure.

Let it be a healthy competition, however. Team first. That’s how teammates at every position need to be so that UCF plays better on game day. Based on media day, that’s Keene and Plumlee.

