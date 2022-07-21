Ryan O'Keefe on Biletnikoff List, UCF Passing Game Will Flourish

It’s an honor to be selected among the receivers that are truly the best in college football. That’s the distinction for UCF’s senior pass catcher Ryan O’Keefe, as he has been named to the 2022 Biletnikoff Award Watch List.

After 84 receptions, 812 yards, and seven touchdowns last season, O’Keefe’s receiving exploits are well known. His big game against Florida was especially impressive where he was the most impactful player in the game.

O'Keefe registered seven receptions for 85 yards and a score, plus four rushes for 110 yards. For his performance, O'Keefe was named Gasparilla Bowl MVP and the Knights defeated the Gators 29-17.

He should have more help this next season with even more talented tight ends and receivers playing with him this fall than during the 2021 campaign.

With Kemore Gamble (transfer from Florida) and Alec Holler at tight end, Kobe Hudson (transfer from Auburn), Amari Johnson, Jaylon Griffin, and Javon Baker (transfer from Alabama) among others at wide receiver, O’Keefe will certainly have help in creating big passing plays.

Just those other players being on the field will help open up opportunities for O’Keefe, however, so he could provide even more big plays than this past season. Teams will be hard pressed to pick which Knight to focus their efforts upon.

The 2021 statistics for transfer is impressive alone. Gamble produced 31 catches and four touchdowns, Hudson created 44 receptions and four touchdowns, and Baker accumulated seven receptions and a score. That does not even take into account what UCF has coming back to the tight end and wide receiver rooms.

Holler had 19 catches and three touchdowns, Johnson is coming off of 23 receptions and a score, while Griffin emerged this spring after a backup role last fall where he caught one pass. Do not forget about Dionte Marks either, as he possesses the speed and size to be a playmaker.

Lastly, there are three incoming talented freshmen to be impacting the depth chart soon as well. They will be pushing the upperclassmen for playing time and the opportunity to make a mark of their own.

To conclude, O'Keefe absolutely deserves to be on the Biletnikoff Award Nominee List. He's earned it with his dedicated and impactful play while being the ringleader of the UCF wide receivers and tight ends.

