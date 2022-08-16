UCF's Second Scrimmage: OT Swoboda, OL, Win Battle Up Front

When offensive tackle Ryan Swoboda took the podium after UCF’s second preseason scrimmage, he was asked which side had won the day. Offense or defense?

Swoboda answered straight away, “Offense.”

“There were big plays. I thought we executed a lot of things a lot better,” continued the Knights’ 6’10” lineman, “Overall, you like to see touchdowns being scored in the red zone, you like seeing big plays.”

It’s good news for UCF fans, as the defense had reportedly dominated the first scrimmage and concerns about the offense’s chemistry had been raised. After multiple reported scoring drives in Saturday’s scrimmage, concerns seem to be pacified, at least for the moment.

Swoboda and the rest of this offensive line unit will be a large factor in just how formidable the Knights are in 2022. The towering tackle transferred in from Virginia and is one of the best pass blockers in the nation, having graded out at 96.6 in pass blocking according to Pro Football Focus last season.

“I wanted to go back home to Florida, I wanted to go to the best team in Florida, it became pretty easy at that point,” said Swoboda about his decision to pick UCF.

Since his arrival on campus eight months ago, Swoboda has fully committed to the Knights’ philosophy and has been tirelessly working on his game.

“Working on pad level, working on bend… my footspeed in the run game has improved,” he noted, “I’ve been able to try different sets in pass.”

But it’s not just physical aspects that he’s sharpened in preparation for this season. The sixth-year senior says the way he mentally prepares has changed as well.

“I watch a lot of film. Me and Paul (Rubell)… Early on, I’d just watch the film to watch the film and say ‘Dang, we gashed em here’ or what not,” recalls Swoboda, “As you go on, you want to see pre-snap what could I have seen that could have helped me on this play…post-snap what are some tells.”

Preparation will be key for the Knights, especially their front five who will be tasked with opening up holes for running backs Isaiah Bowser and Johnny Richardson. They’ll also have to protect either Mikey Keene or John Rhys Plumlee at quarterback, both of whom are partial to scrambling which could make keeping them healthy a bit more challenging.

This veteran unit should be up to the challenge though. With four seniors (three redshirts) and a redshirt junior as projected starters, there’s plenty of experience under their belts. The Knights’ power running game should be as fearsome as it was last fall and with such a strong line, there should be plenty of time for UCF to get off their pass plays.

