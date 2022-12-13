Skip to main content

UCF Gains Transfer from USF

The Transfer Portal is sending a USF linebacker to UCF.
Is the rumor is true? USF Bulls linebacker Antonio Grier, Jr. is coming to UCF? 

Take a moment. Take a deep breath, if you need to do so. Yes, it’s still true. Grier to UCF from USF.

What’s next, cats celebrating Christmas with dogs?

This rare occurrence is also one that brings the Knights much needed help at linebacker. UCF lost Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste to the Transfer Portal, while leading tackler Jason Johnson could turn pro or come back for a fifth-year season in 2023.

While it’s not necessary to go fully into the UCF linebacker depth chart right now, talking about Grier’s accomplishments does merit conversation.

For the 2022 season, Grier has been in only four games. That allows him another year of eligibility. In 2021, he actually was a huge part of the USF defense by recording 92 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and three sacks. He also had two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

At 6-foot-1 and 213 pounds, Grier could potentially play practically any of the three linebacker positions – middle, weak side, or the Knight position – once he’s in pads as a Knight. 

The best bet is that Grier is cross training to play multiple positions. His experience should allow that to happen and for him make plays off the edge and in the middle of the defense.

As shocking as it may be, yes, a USF player is coming to UCF. Believe it.

2023 UCF Commitment List

2022 UCF Football Roster

UCF Knights
